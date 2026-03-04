CannesLions 2026 | South Africa opens entries for Young Lions 2026

Entries to the Cannes Young Lions South Africa 2026 competition are officially open, as announced by Ster-Kinekor, the official South African representative of the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, in partnership with Heineken Beverages.

Entries to the Cannes Young Lions South Africa 2026 competition are officially open (Image source: @ Cannes Lions Cannes Lions

Young creative professionals across South Africa are invited to register in teams of two and prepare for a competition designed to test creative instinct, strategic thinking, and the ability to deliver bold and innovative ideas under pressure.

Participants born on or after 26 June 1995 are eligible to enter.

All registered entrants will receive the official 2026 brief on 13 March, along with details on categories, judging, timelines, and entry mechanics.

From that point, teams will have limited time to craft work that could take them all the way to Cannes Lions 2026 – the global benchmark of creative excellence.

Gateway

As the gateway to the world’s most prestigious celebration of creative excellence, the Cannes Lions Festival sits at the heart of this initiative, providing young South Africans with a direct path to compete on the global creative stage in Cannes, France.

The Young Lions competition remains one of the most significant opportunities for emerging talent, giving teams the chance to represent South Africa at the Festival of Creativity and benchmark their abilities against the world’s best.

Andrea Quaye, marketing director at Heineken Beverages, says that at Heineken Beverages, creativity is not just a craft, it is a growth driver and a cultural force.

“Cannes Young Lions represents the very best of what young talent can achieve when given a platform to challenge conventions and push boundaries.

“We are proud to continue investing in South Africa’s creative future and enabling the next generation of industry leaders.”

For Lynne Wylie, chief marketing officer at Ster-Kinekor Theatres, Ster-Kinekor has always been passionate about storytelling and the power of ideas to move audiences.

“The Cannes Young Lions competition is a natural extension of this belief.

“We are excited once again to support young creatives as they bring fresh perspectives, bold thinking, and new energy to the table and the industry.”

Registration & Information

Website or email: cannesyounglionssa@publicis.co.za

Terms and Conditions apply.



For more:

As media partner to the Creative Circle SA, we’re proud to publish exclusive daily snapshot updates from Cannes. Don’t miss the first Diary of Creative Circle at Cannes from the SA cohort on the ground in Cannes, every day from 19-24 June! Also Book Now for The Full Circle event, brought to you by the Creative Circle - an inspiring showcase of the top trends, insights and award winning work from the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.