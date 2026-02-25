State of the food nation: What South Africa is really ordering right now

South Africans may debate flavours, brands and regional favourites, but when it comes to what actually ends up in the basket, the data tells a remarkably unified story.

Luke Oliver, head of food at Mr D

According to Mr D, based on order data from September to December 2025, there is not a single province in the country that does not share the same core food habits. Across all nine provinces, chicken, burgers and pizza consistently dominate as the top-selling categories. No matter where you live, Friday dinner is the most popular meal time of the week. And when it comes to brand loyalty, KFC and McDonald’s lead the pack nationwide.

These trends are not marginal. They are overwhelming. The patterns are so strong that they cut across geography, culture and income brackets, reinforcing just how central these meals are to South Africa’s everyday food culture.

“South Africans love variety, but the data shows there is a shared food language across the country,” says Luke Olivier, head of food/restaurants at Mr D. “We really do deliver to all parties and all flavours.”

While the big picture tells a story of national consistency, drilling into the detail reveals some distinctly local preferences worth celebrating.

When it comes to bread-based local favourites, it is a close race between kotas and bunny chows, with kotas edging ahead nationally. Gatsbys trail behind in third place, but with a twist. More than 90% of all gatsbys ordered on Mr D are sold in the Western Cape, making it one of the cuisines with the strongest regional loyalty in the country.

Bunny chows, while strongly associated with KwaZulu-Natal, are far from a single province phenomenon. KZN accounts for just over half of all bunny chows ordered, while Gauteng follows closely behind, with roughly one in every three sold in the province.

The data reinforces what many South Africans instinctively know. We love our classics, we show up in big numbers on a Friday night, and while we may argue passionately about which local dish reigns supreme, we still share a common appetite.

From nationwide favourites to proudly local icons, the State of the Food Nation proves one thing clearly. South Africans order boldly, locally and together. And Mr D is right there delivering it all, all with effortless convenience.

