    Local flavour, delivered: Mr D x Hammy Eats

    If there’s one thing South Africans agree on, it’s that food tells our story best. That bunny chow from Durban, that shisa nyama around the corner, that family-run Thai spot that’s been spicing things up for generations, they’re all part of who we are.
    Issued by aHead Marketing Services
    29 Sep 2025
    Local flavour, delivered: Mr D x Hammy Eats

    This Heritage Month, Mr D is kicking off their collaboration with Hammy Eats, the food-and-culture platform led by storyteller Nick Hamman, to put the spotlight on proudly local flavour. But this isn’t a once-off celebration. Mr D and Hammy Eats will keep championing local restaurants long after the last braai chop is off the coals.

    Together, they’re celebrating the more than 11,000 restaurants on the Mr D app, with a big love letter to their independently owned restaurants (local heroes doing big things).

    Why we’re vibing together

    Nick Hamman has built Hammy Eats into a trusted source for authentic, story-driven food content across YouTube and socials. Mr D is South Africa’s go-to for delicious convenience. Put those together and you get a partnership that’s about more than just ordering a meal; it’s about celebrating culture, community, and creativity.

    Luke Olivier, head of Food at Mr D, sums it up: “We’re partnering with Nick Hammon because we share the same homegrown mission: championing proudly local, independent restaurants and eateries. Together, we’re shining a spotlight on South Africa’s neighbourhood gems so more people can discover, visit, and support the places that truly define our food culture.”

    Nick Hamman adds: "Since starting Hammy Eats, my mission has been to put a spotlight on the food stories that too often get overlooked, the family-run kitchens, the mom-and-pop shops, the real Mzansi meals that carry our heritage. Partnering with Mr D feels natural, because they’re a local brand that shares this same belief in supporting what’s homegrown. Together we’re making it easier for South Africans to discover and celebrate the incredible local food culture that has always been at the heart of Hammy Eats."

    Why it matters

    Heritage Month is about who we are, and nothing says 'South Africa' quite like the food we share. By shining a spotlight on small, independently owned restaurants, Mr D and Hammy Eats are ensuring that more people experience the magic of our local food scene. Because when you order local, you’re not just getting lunch… you’re keeping stories, flavours, and dreams alive.

    Open the Mr D app and dive into a world of flavour, from your favourites to new gems you haven’t tried yet. And if you’re feeling spoilt for choice, Hammy Eats’ approved picks are a great place to start.

    Ordering local just got slicker

    Not only can you now discover your new favourite neighbourhood spot straight from the Mr D app, but paying for it is smoother than ever thanks to Apple Pay. That’s right, more flavour, less faff. And if you’re a TakealotMORE member, you’ll unlock extra deals and enjoy unlimited free delivery at selected restaurants.

    First-time buyers get R50 off R100 at any restaurant using code DEAL50. T&Cs apply.

    aHead Marketing Services
    With all our marketing experience we confidently offer all services within the marketing wagon wheel. Our strength is in the blend of top industry capability and client-side knowledge. We know what is important and how best to deliver this.
