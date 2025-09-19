Nespresso x Mr D: premium coffee, instant convenience at in-store pricing

Mr D has announced an exciting new addition to its shops offering: Nespresso. Customers across selected areas can now order their favourite Nespresso coffee pods, machines and accessories directly through the Mr D app, with delivery to their doorsteps in minutes and at the same price they would pay in-store.

This partnership marks a significant milestone for Mr D as the platform continues to expand its product offering, providing South Africans with seamless access to premium at-home coffee solutions.

Premium coffee. Instant convenience. In-store pricing.

Customers can now enjoy the ease and speed of ordering Nespresso products via the Mr D app with the same convenience already associated with food delivery, now extended to luxury coffee moments without paying more than they would in-store. The initial offering includes Nespresso’s original coffee pod range, with the Vertuo range launching soon, along with a selection of machines and accessories.

"We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Mr D, a move that marks an exciting step forward in improving the accessibility and convenience of the Nespresso experience in South Africa," says Gabriel Nobre, CEO of Nespresso South Africa. "Our customers can now browse and purchase a variety of Nespresso machines and coffees directly through the Mr D app, with delivery right to their doorstep. This partnership enables us to meet the growing demand for on-demand convenience, while ensuring that South Africans never have to compromise on quality coffee moments at home or at work."

“At Mr D, we are committed to making life easier and more convenient for our customers,” says Alex Wörz, CEO of Mr D. “The launch of Nespresso on our platform not only adds a premium brand to our Shops offering but also shows how we are expanding into everyday lifestyle categories, all delivered quickly, reliably, and at in-store pricing.”

Expanding the Mr D shops offering

The addition of Nespresso to Mr D’s platform reflects the brand’s ongoing commitment to curating premium, high-quality products for customers and positioning itself as a one-stop shop for both everyday essentials and indulgences.



