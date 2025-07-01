A high-tech coffee culture is brewing in the South African market

Technological advancement is becoming a core ingredient in the evolution of the South African Coffee market, as artificial intelligence (AI), automation, and smart brewing systems redefine the way consumers interact with their coffee. From predictive espresso machines to AI-powered digital assistants, innovation is fuelling a new era of personalisation, precision, and performance across both home and retail coffee consumption.

Insight Survey’s latest South African Coffee Industry Landscape Report 2025 carefully uncovers the global and local coffee market, based on the latest intelligence and research. It describes the latest global and local market trends, innovation and technology, drivers, and challenges, to present an objective insight into the South African coffee industry environment and its future.

In 2025, the global coffee market is expected to reach an estimated value of approximately US$473.2bn. Furthermore, the market is forecast to increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7%, to reach a value of approximately US$595.4bn by 2030, as illustrated in the graph below.

Source: Statista | Graphics by Insight Survey

Locally, the South African coffee market experienced very strong growth in terms of off-trade retail value, at current prices, achieving a significant increase of 15.0% year-on-year, relative to 2023. This growth is expected to continue, with the market forecast to expand at a CAGR of 11.7% between 2025 and 2029.

As a driving force, technology is increasingly shaping the global coffee landscape, with leading brands investing in high-tech product innovation to improve quality, sustainability, and personalisation. For example, Lavazza recently launched its Tablì system, the world’s first capsule made entirely from compressed coffee grounds. This capsule is used with a specially designed coffee machine that introduces a new way of brewing by using only coffee-based materials, removing the need for plastic or aluminium.

Similarly, Swiss brand Jura introduced the J10, a smart bean-to-cup coffee machine capable of preparing up to 42 hot and cold drinks. It includes features like syrup infusion, automated grind-size control, and the ability to customise brewing speed for improved flavour.

Moreover, new AI-driven machines such as Nunc are pushing the boundaries of at-home coffee brewing. These systems use artificial intelligence to analyse brewing variables in real time, predict the taste of the final cup, and offer instant feedback, allowing users to fine-tune their coffee based on personal preferences with unprecedented precision.

This global momentum has also made its way to the South African market, where local players are increasingly leveraging technology to meet consumer demand for smarter, more customised coffee solutions.

In September 2024, Kauai unveiled its AI-powered coffee assistant, KAUA.I, alongside a new ethically sourced signature blend. The platform allows consumers to personalise their coffee orders via Kauai’s app and website, while in-store enhancements included the rollout of certified baristas, advanced machines, and sustainability-focused design features.

In the home brewing space, La Marzocco South Africa, in partnership with Acaia, introduced brew-by-weight technology in its Linea Mini model. This innovation utilises machine learning and predictive drip algorithms to automate coffee dosing with barista-grade consistency, enabling consumers to brew with precision that was once only available in professional settings.

Meanwhile, Mastertons celebrated its 100-year milestone by embracing product innovation. The brand released aluminium coffee capsules in 100-pack formats compatible with Nespresso® machines, aligning with international capsule trends and sustainability goals. It also launched the Beyond Coffee Range, offering products like Rooibos Espresso and the Coffee Freez-OH, a reflection of how heritage brands are adapting through innovation.

Additionally, Bootlegger Coffee Company also enhanced its offering with two new capsule variants, a Decaf capsule sourced from Colombia, and a Single Origin Guatemalan blend. Both capsules are made from compostable materials, combining environmental responsibility with premium flavour. These new lines align with the growing demand for higher-end, tech-enabled coffee experiences at home.

In the retail space, global chain Pret A Manger entered the South African market in early 2025, bringing with it a barista-prepared, organic coffee menu underpinned by globally integrated systems and high-quality machinery. This entry marks a further move toward premium, tech-supported coffee experiences across local cafés and fast-casual settings.

