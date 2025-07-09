Marketing & Media Advertising
    Nigerian executive joins ICC's global marketing commission leadership

    The ICC has announced a new leadership team for its Global Marketing and Advertising Commission. This commission oversees the globally recognised ICC Advertising and Marketing Communications Code — the cornerstone of industry self-regulation, which was updated in 2024.
    9 Jul 2025
    9 Jul 2025
    Victoria N. Uwadoka will serve for three years on the committee. Source: LinkedIn.
    Victoria N. Uwadoka will serve for three years on the committee. Source: LinkedIn.

    Victoria N. Uwadoka, the corporate communications, public affairs and sustainability lead for Nestlé Nigeria is the only African on the list.

    Following a robust response to a call for nominations leveraging input from ICC’s global network of national committees, the commission’s new leadership has been confirmed for a three-year mandate, reflecting ICC’s commitment to expertise and effective governance.

    The new leaders are:

    Chair:

    • Alice Himsworth, senior counsel, Google (United Kingdom)

    Vice-Chairs:

    • Ludovic Basset, director general, European Advertising Standards Alliance (Belgium)
    • Jeffrey A. Greenbaum, managing partner, Frankfurt Kurnit Klein and Selz PC (United States)
    • Alexander Montgomery, principal corporate counsel, Microsoft (United States)
    • Gabriel Peeradon, founder and regional managing director, Yell International (Thailand)
    • Victoria N. Uwadoka, corporate communications, public affairs and sustainability Lead, Nestlé (Nigeria)
