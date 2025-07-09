Subscribe & Follow
Nigerian executive joins ICC's global marketing commission leadership
The ICC has announced a new leadership team for its Global Marketing and Advertising Commission. This commission oversees the globally recognised ICC Advertising and Marketing Communications Code — the cornerstone of industry self-regulation, which was updated in 2024.
Victoria N. Uwadoka will serve for three years on the committee. Source: LinkedIn.
Victoria N. Uwadoka, the corporate communications, public affairs and sustainability lead for Nestlé Nigeria is the only African on the list.
Following a robust response to a call for nominations leveraging input from ICC’s global network of national committees, the commission’s new leadership has been confirmed for a three-year mandate, reflecting ICC’s commitment to expertise and effective governance.
The new leaders are:
Chair:
- Alice Himsworth, senior counsel, Google (United Kingdom)
Vice-Chairs:
- Ludovic Basset, director general, European Advertising Standards Alliance (Belgium)
- Jeffrey A. Greenbaum, managing partner, Frankfurt Kurnit Klein and Selz PC (United States)
- Alexander Montgomery, principal corporate counsel, Microsoft (United States)
- Gabriel Peeradon, founder and regional managing director, Yell International (Thailand)
- Victoria N. Uwadoka, corporate communications, public affairs and sustainability Lead, Nestlé (Nigeria)
