InternationalBeerDay: A free draught celebrating local bars

This International Beer Day, and from 1 to 3 August, as part of its Perfect Trade campaign, Stella Artois is raising a chalice to one of South Africa’s most cherished institutions: the local bar.

The Stella Artois Perfect Trade Vending Machine outside a pub in London, UK (Image supplied)

During this time, Stella Artois is partnering with bars across the globe to offer beer lovers a free Stella draught in celebration of the role local bars play in their communities.

Estee Burger, marketing manager for Stella Artois South Africa shares, “Bars are the birthplace of connection. Whether it’s a celebration, reunion, or a spontaneous moment of joy,these spaces are where stories are shared, friendships are formed, and communities come

together.

"Through the Perfect Serve programme, we’ve invested in elevating bar culture, training almost 3,000 bartenders and delivering premium experiences nationwide.”

Along with global locations - including London, Manchester and Santiago - in South Africa, the Perfect Trade will be available at participating bars in Pretoria.

To expand the Perfect Serve programme's reach, Stella Artois will introduce the Perfect Trade Vending Machine, an on-trade activation popping up in Hazelwood, Pretoria, allowing pedestrians to simply insert any beer cap to trigger a custom tap that “pours” out a voucher redeemable for a Perfect Serve Stella draught at participating bars.

Celebrating the role of bars

The Perfect Trade celebrates the important role that bars and pubs play in our lives, serving as gathering places where people come together to celebrate milestones, unwind after a long week, or mark the beginning of something new.

More than just venues for drinks, they foster human connection, create a sense of belonging, and help anchor communities both socially and economically.

To take part, consumers can exchange any beer bottle cap for a Stella Artois draught at participating bars enrolled in the brand’s Perfect Serve quality programme.

Stella lovers in Pretoria can find participating bars and read Terms and Conditions here.

Participating pubs in Pretoria include:

• The Goat & Co.

• Culture Club

• Alfies

• Tasos

• Peaches

• Raya

• Cafe de Mar

• Bah

• Fireroom

• Bakehouse

• Smoke

The Perfect Serve

The Perfect Serve uses the iconic Stella Artois chalice, pouring at a 45-degree angle while allowing the foam to spill over the top of the chalice.

Next is to use the skimmer to slice the excess foam off the top, which creates a smooth foam barrier that locks in the CO2 bubbles, providing Stella Artois with its distinctly fresh flavour.

The final step is the placement, with the cartouche (the brand’s iconic emblem representing its 600 years of brewing history) facing forward towards the consumer.