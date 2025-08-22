South Africa
    Stellenbosch University, ACWA Power unveil groundbreaking solar energy initiative

    A new partnership between Stellenbosch University and a Saudi Arabian company, ACWA Power, is set to bridge academic excellence with industry-relevant innovation in renewable energy, with Professor Craig McGregor from the Department of Mechanical and Mechatronic Engineering at the helm. The inaugural ACWA Power Chair in Concentrating Solar Power was launched at the Stellenbosch Institute for Advanced Study (STIAS) on Thursday, 21 August 2025.
    22 Aug 2025
    22 Aug 2025
    Professor Wikus van Niekerk, dean of the Faculty of Engineering; Professor Sam Tshehla, acting deputy vice chancellor: strategy, global and corporate affairs and representing the SU Rector and vice-chancellor at the event; Professor Craig McGregor, Mr Nandu Bhula, ACWA Power’s country general manager; and Professor Sibusiso Moyo, deputy vice-chancellor: research, innovation and postgraduate studies. Image supplied.
    The launch programme included a welcoming address by Professor Sam Tshehla, acting deputy vice-chancellor: strategy, global and corporate affairs and representing the SU rector and vice-chancellor at the event, an overview of the chair by Professor Wikus van Niekerk, dean of the Faculty of Engineering, and an acceptance speech by McGregor.

    Sustainable energy future

    The ACWA Power Chair will receive the annual funding to support high-impact research, postgraduate student funding and regional capacity-building.

    Key focus areas include CSP plant modelling and optimisation, high-temperature thermal storage, dry-air cooling and medium-scale systems for industrial use.

    To ensure a strong regional impact, postgraduate bursaries will prioritise students from the Northern Cape, a full undergraduate engineering scholarship will be awarded annually to a student from the province, and the chair will provide advisory support to the Northern Cape Government on energy policy and economic development.

    Emphasising the broader regional benefits, Van Niekerk added: “In fostering a skilled workforce and driving innovation, the ACWA Chair will become a pivotal force for the Northern Cape province’s economic growth, employment and technological leadership.

    “This chair ensures that the right research, people and partnerships are in place to realise its full potential and support South Africa's transition to a more sustainable energy future.”

    Strengthening SA's renewable energy

    McGregor’s appointment recognises his leadership in solar thermal energy research and his track record of bridging academic excellence with industry-relevant innovation.

    About his appointment, McGregor says: “I am excited to work with ACWA Power to build on the operational experience from South Africa's Bokpoort and Redstone CSP plants, advancing our research toward reliable 24/7 renewable solar power.”

    This appointment marks a big step forward in strengthening South Africa’s capacity in renewable energy, particularly in the field of concentrated solar power (CSP) – a technology that remains vital to addressing the country’s energy needs due to its ability to store thermal energy and provide electricity even after sunset.

    McGregor also serves as the leader of the Solar Thermal Energy Research Group (STERG).

    McGregor has led STERG since 2019, building on the university’s legacy of solar research excellence and industry partnerships.

    His work has helped position SU as a global contributor in solar thermal innovation, with collaborations including the DLR (Germany), Fraunhofer ISE, Sandia National Laboratories (USA), CNRS (France) and others.

