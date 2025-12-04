South Africa
Energy & Mining Renewables & Energy Efficiency
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

Yellow Door EnergyEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Mainstream RP appoints new CEO as Morten Henriksen steps down

    4 Dec 2025
    4 Dec 2025
    The Mainstream Renewable Power board has appointed Julie Berg as the company's new CEO, effective January 2026, following Morten Henriksen's announcement that he is stepping down to pursue other opportunities.
    Image supplied.
    Image supplied.

    Berg joined Mainstream in 2024 as CFO and has led the strategic transformation of the company, including the move of HQ from Dublin to Oslo in 2025.

    Before joining the company, Berg served as the CFO at Aker Carbon Capture (today SLB Capturi) and, prior to that, was a partner in KPMG.

    Berg has international experience across many sectors.

    Her in-depth knowledge of Mainstream, the sector, and the opportunities and challenges faced by the industry means she will hit the ground running, completing the optimisation programme and driving future growth.

    Mainstream Renewable Power was founded in 2008 to develop utility-scale renewable energy projects in developing markets worldwide.

    Mainstream has wind and solar assets in Chile and South Africa.

    In 2021, Aker Horizons acquired a majority stake in Mainstream, and in 2022, Mitsui & Co., Ltd. joined Aker Horizons as a long-term strategic investor.

    The company has delivered 6.6 GW of wind and solar generation assets to financial close-ready.

    Read more: energy, solar energy, renewable energy, new appointments, KPMG, wind energy, energy generation, Mainstream, Mainstream Renewable Power
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz