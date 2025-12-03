South Africa
Marketing & Media Streaming
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

OffernetHOT 102.7FMOrnicoOgilvy South AfricaFibre CircleBrave GroupHuman8Publicis Groupe AfricaSafreaDentsuBroad MediaDMASATLC Worldwide AfricaJoe PublicThe Walt Disney Company AfricaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    MultiChoice, Warner Bros Discovery impasse bad news

    The current impasse between Multichoice and Warner Bros Discovery could see subscribers losing 12 channels. DStv’s current distribution agreement with Warner runs out at the end of this month.
    3 Dec 2025
    3 Dec 2025
    The impasse between Multichoice and Warner Bros Discovery could see subscribers losing 12 channels (Image source: © 123rf )
    The impasse between Multichoice and Warner Bros Discovery could see subscribers losing 12 channels (Image source: © 123rf 123rf)

    Subscribers to the pay TV company received an email and pop-up screen note on Monday, 1 December, where DStv explains that while negotiations with the US-based giant remain ongoing, if no agreement is reached by the end date, then subscribers will lose several key channels.

    It states: “The distribution agreement between MultiChoice and Warner Bros Discovery is scheduled to end on 31 December 2025. While discussions between the parties continue, no agreement has been reached at this stage. If this remains unchanged, several Warner Bros Discovery channels may no longer be available on DStv from 1 January 2026.”

    The removal of these channels will affect DStv Premium subscribers the most.

    They include:

    • Discovery Channel (121)
    • TLC (135)
    • Discovery Family (136)
    • TNT Africa (137)
    • Real Time (155)
    • Discovery ID (171)
    • Food Network (175)
    • HGTV (177)
    • Travel Channel (179)
    • Cartoon Network (301)
    • Cartoonito (302)
    • CNN International (401)

    In the email, MultiChoice hints that, under its new ownership, Warner wants more than it is prepared to pay.

    MultiChoice says its “priority is to provide you with the best entertainment experience at the best possible pricing. Every time you subscribe, you trust us with your money, and we take that responsibility seriously.

    “What matters most is ensuring that your viewing experience remains rich, diverse, and enjoyable. Our platforms already carry a wide range of local and international sport, entertainment, news, kids, lifestyle and documentary content — and we are preparing to further strengthen and enrich our line-up in 2026 with new content, channels and services.”

    Warner future unclear

    Warner Bros. Discovery has confirmed that it has not yet reached a new deal with MultiChoice.

    Added to this is that Warner Bros Discovery’s future itself is not clear.

    Put up for sale this year, 1 December Monday was the latest deadline for offers from rivals and suitors.

    Paramount, Comcast and Netflix are said to have shown interest.

    Other channel closures

    Apart from this, at the end of December, another four DStv channels will shut down.

    • Paramount Africa shut MTV Base and BET Africa due to its new owners' change in international strategy.
    • CBS Justice and CBS Reality channels will shut down.

    The on-demand content slate from Warner’s HBO should not be affected as it is likely licensed separately from the channel deal.

    Read more: TLC, Multichoice, Discovery Channel, DStv, CNN International, streaming, MTV base, Cartoon Network, tv channels, Food Network, Canal+, TNT Africa, Cartoonito, Travel Channel, BET Africa, TV, Real Time, HGTV, Discovery Family, Paramount Africa
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz