MultiChoice, Warner Bros Discovery impasse bad news

The current impasse between Multichoice and Warner Bros Discovery could see subscribers losing 12 channels. DStv’s current distribution agreement with Warner runs out at the end of this month.

Subscribers to the pay TV company received an email and pop-up screen note on Monday, 1 December, where DStv explains that while negotiations with the US-based giant remain ongoing, if no agreement is reached by the end date, then subscribers will lose several key channels.

It states: “The distribution agreement between MultiChoice and Warner Bros Discovery is scheduled to end on 31 December 2025. While discussions between the parties continue, no agreement has been reached at this stage. If this remains unchanged, several Warner Bros Discovery channels may no longer be available on DStv from 1 January 2026.”

The removal of these channels will affect DStv Premium subscribers the most.

They include:

Discovery Channel (121)



TLC (135)



Discovery Family (136)



TNT Africa (137)



Real Time (155)



Discovery ID (171)



Food Network (175)



HGTV (177)



Travel Channel (179)



Cartoon Network (301)



Cartoonito (302)



CNN International (401)

In the email, MultiChoice hints that, under its new ownership, Warner wants more than it is prepared to pay.

MultiChoice says its “priority is to provide you with the best entertainment experience at the best possible pricing. Every time you subscribe, you trust us with your money, and we take that responsibility seriously.

“What matters most is ensuring that your viewing experience remains rich, diverse, and enjoyable. Our platforms already carry a wide range of local and international sport, entertainment, news, kids, lifestyle and documentary content — and we are preparing to further strengthen and enrich our line-up in 2026 with new content, channels and services.”

Warner future unclear

Warner Bros. Discovery has confirmed that it has not yet reached a new deal with MultiChoice.

Added to this is that Warner Bros Discovery’s future itself is not clear.

Put up for sale this year, 1 December Monday was the latest deadline for offers from rivals and suitors.

Paramount, Comcast and Netflix are said to have shown interest.

Other channel closures

Apart from this, at the end of December, another four DStv channels will shut down.

Paramount Africa shut MTV Base and BET Africa due to its new owners' change in international strategy.



CBS Justice and CBS Reality channels will shut down.

The on-demand content slate from Warner’s HBO should not be affected as it is likely licensed separately from the channel deal.