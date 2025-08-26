Bravo Africa to debut on DStv

NBC Universal International Networks & Direct-To-Consumer will debut Bravo Africa on 7 October on DStv, replacing E! Africa, which has steadily increased its offering of Bravo content.

Dating #NoFilter South Africa is one of many shows on Bravo Africa, which debuts in October on DStv (Image supplied)

As part of the rebrand, the channel will offer a range of new content, including the return of the popular Dating #NoFilter South Africa, alongside the exclusive territory premiere of The Real Housewives of LondonThe Real Housewives franchise.

Bravo Africa will feature a broad selection of global favourites, including further series within The Real Housewives franchise (Atlanta, DC and Salt Lake City) and the Below Deckfranchise (Sailing Yacht, Mediterranean and Down Under).

Additional titles span Married to Medicine, Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, and Botched: Plastic Surgery Rewind, delivering viewers a broad range of unmissable reality content.

Bravo programming

“We are thrilled to be launching Bravo Africa, with our partners DStv, and to build on the success of the NBCUniversal channel portfolio in Africa by bringing audiences even more of the mega-hit global franchises that they already love – now as part of Bravo, the linear channel brand that is synonymous with top-quality reality content,” comments Hendrik McDermott, MD, Hayu, EMEA Networks & International Direct-To-Consumer, NBCUniversal.

“This rebrand reflects the strong slate of Bravo programming that had already been added to E!, and now makes exclusive original programming and a wider selection of Bravo’s immensely popular reality programmes available to DStv subscribers.”

“DStv subscribers that are fans of great reality programming are going to love Bravo Africa, and we’re delighted to be able to give these hugely popular shows a home on our platforms. The channel will be available down to DStv Access, as we continue to improve our customer value proposition across our packages,” says Byron du Plessis, chief executive officer at MultiChoice South Africa.

Bravo Africa will be available on DStv channel number 124, and on DStv Access.