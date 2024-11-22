South Africa
    Former SuperSport CEO to lead Megapro

    Former SuperSport CEO Marc Jury has been appointed group CEO of sports marketing agency Megapro, effective 1 September 2025.
    Source: © Joburg etc Joburgetc Former SuperSport CEO Marc Jury has been appointed group CEO of sports marketing agency Megapro, effective 1 September 2025.

    In addition to his new executive role, Jury has committed to a significant equity investment in Megapro, which will culminate in him becoming the majority shareholder in due course.

    Outgoing MegaPro CEO, George Rautenbach, who has guided Megapro for over 38 years, will transition to the position of chairman.

    Two decades of sports media

    Jury brings over two decades of leadership in the sports, media, and broadcasting industries, which, apart from SuperSport, includes a tenure as CEO of MultiChoice South Africa and Showmax.

    Jury has been instrumental in shaping the continent’s sports broadcasting landscape and driving innovative sports business strategies.

    “Marc’s industry gravitas, vision, and deep connections within local and international markets position him exceptionally well to spearhead Megapro’s next chapter,” says Rautenbach.

    “His proven track record of creating value in today’s evolving sports ecosystem will be invaluable as Megapro continues to expand its footprint.”

    Leadership continuity

    Rautenbach, together with the Dabengwa and Lategan families, will remain actively engaged shareholders, supporting the company’s ongoing success and leadership continuity.

    This leadership handover marks a pivotal moment for Megapro as it embarks on a future of innovation and sustained growth under Jury’s stewardship.

    Let's do Biz