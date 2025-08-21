WomensMonth: Lamelle's Suzana Matiradonna on leadership, purpose and women in marketing

As marketing and strategy manager at Lamelle Research Laboratories, Suzana Matiradonna is more than a strategist — she’s a storyteller, a leader, and a passionate advocate for women’s representation in business. Her career has been driven by purpose, creativity, and a belief in the power of connection.

Suzana Matiradonna, marketing and strategy manager at Lamelle Research Laboratories. Image supplied

As we continue to celebrate Women's Month in South Africa, we find out more about Matiradonna...

A purpose-driven journey

“I’m a passionate, purpose-driven marketing professional who thrives on creating meaningful connections between brands and people,” Matiradonna says.

For her, marketing is more than just campaigns and metrics — it’s about building trust, inspiring action, and leaving a lasting impact.

Her fascination with the power of storytelling sparked her career path.

“The blend of creativity and strategy in marketing drew me in, and I wanted to be part of shaping messages that resonate and deliver results,” she explains.

Redefining leadership

To Matiradonna, true leadership is about people, not power.

“Leadership is about inspiring and empowering others to do their best work while creating an environment where they feel valued and heard,” she says.

As a woman, she views empathy, resilience, and courage as leadership strengths that help her connect meaningfully with teams and colleagues.

But she also acknowledges the complexity of gender dynamics in leadership.

“Being a woman can be an advantage because we often bring emotional intelligence and a collaborative approach. The disadvantage is that gender bias may sometimes still lead to our contributions being underestimated—but that only fuels the drive to break barriers.”

Pushing for representation

For Matiradonna, greater representation of women in leadership is not just a wish, but a necessity.

“I’d like to see more women in senior decision-making positions, not as exceptions but as the norm, and for their leadership styles to be valued equally to traditional models. Representation matters—it changes perceptions for the next generation.”

Creating space for others

Mentorship and advocacy are central to her leadership style.

“I mentor, advocate for, and create opportunities for women to showcase their skills and share their knowledge,” she explains.

“I believe in celebrating their achievements, supporting their growth, and ensuring their voices are heard in meaningful conversations.”

Her advice to women entering the industry is equally empowering: “Own your worth, keep growing, and foster teamwork. Stay true to yourself and claim your seat at the table.”

Celebrating Women’s Month

For Matiradonna, Women’s Month is both a celebration and a call to action.

“It’s a time to honour all women, those from every walk of life and every role—a time to celebrate their progress and worth.”

As she continues to craft strategies and shape narratives at Lamelle Research Laboratories, Matiradonna embodies the blend of creativity, courage, and leadership that defines women leading with purpose.