    Polo and Volvo: A symphony of luxury and sport at Val de Vie

    The return of the Standard Bank International Polo Test to the Western Cape after 15 years already promised spectacle, but this past weekend’s match at Val de Vie Estate in Paarl, Western Cape delivered more than sport.
    Evan-Lee CourieBy Evan-Lee Courie
    20 Nov 2025
    20 Nov 2025
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    It became a showcase for design, culture, and a distinctly modern sense of luxury — thanks to Volvo Car South Africa (VCSA).

    As presenting partner, Volvo used the occasion to reveal the refreshed XC60, the brand’s global bestseller. It was an unveiling that felt at home among the manicured fields, tailored outfits, and curated guest list.

    A subtle but meaningful design evolution

    The new XC60 doesn’t shout for attention, but its quiet confidence was unmistakable as it took pride of place along the grounds.

    Volvo’s updates are modest but purposeful: a more sculpted front grille, a cleaner and sharper fascia, and refreshed rear LED lighting that modernises the SUV’s familiar silhouette.

    Jessica Nkosi in the new Volvo XC60. Image supplied
    Jessica Nkosi in the new Volvo XC60. Image supplied

    The new paint options may have been the real scene-stealers. Mulberry Red brought a deep, jewel-like richness in the sun, while Forest Lake offered a muted grey-green that felt undeniably Scandinavian. Even at a polo event saturated with style, these colourways turned heads.

    Inside, Volvo sharpened its technology story with a faster, more responsive infotainment system — an upgrade that answers one of the few lingering critiques of the previous model. The result is a cabin that feels even more intuitive and future-ready.

    A guest list as curated as the car

    If the XC60 was the design star, the sidelines brought their own sparkle. The who’s who of South African pop culture attended, including Jessica Nkosi, Lasizwe, Natasha Joubert, Neo Nontso, Tshepi Vundla, and more, adding a layer of glamour that played neatly into the event’s elevated atmosphere.

    L to R: Quincy Mojela, Jessica Nkosi, Neo Nontso, Tshepi Vundla, Lasizwe Dambuza, Babalwa Nyamende, Khaya Dlanga, and Sindiso Khumalo. Image supplied
    L to R: Quincy Mojela, Jessica Nkosi, Neo Nontso, Tshepi Vundla, Lasizwe Dambuza, Babalwa Nyamende, Khaya Dlanga, and Sindiso Khumalo. Image supplied

    Volvo has long positioned itself as a brand aligned with modern lifestyle leaders, and its ambassadors, musical trio GoodLuck, kept that energy going with a live performance that felt more festival lawn than polo field.

    Sport meets sophistication

    While the XC60 absorbed much of the aesthetic attention, the match delivered its own drama. South Africa’s 8–6 victory over England reminded guests that the day was still rooted in sport, even as the hospitality tents buzzed with conversation, tasting menus, and test-drive chats.

    South Africa celebrates 8–6 victory over England. South African team (L to R) Captain Jannie Steenkamp, Dane Csaszar, Alex Watson, and Marek Kanigowski. Image supplied
    South Africa celebrates 8–6 victory over England. South African team (L to R) Captain Jannie Steenkamp, Dane Csaszar, Alex Watson, and Marek Kanigowski. Image supplied

    A strategic showcase for Volvo

    For Volvo, the event was more than a brand moment, it was a cultural placement.

    “Bringing the refreshed XC60 to the International Polo Test made perfect sense,” said Grant Locke, managing director of VCSA. And in context, it’s easy to see why. The event drew people who value design, functionality, and understated luxury — the same qualities Volvo has built its reputation on.

    The XC60’s presence at Val de Vie didn’t feel like a commercial display; it felt like the SUV had been invited to the party, not placed there. And that’s ultimately the success of Volvo’s approach: a product introduction woven seamlessly into an experience that embodied elegance, ease, and a modern South African lifestyle.

