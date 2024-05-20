Lifestyle Music
    Electric dance duo, GoodLuck named brand ambassadors of Volvo SA

    Volvo Car South Africa has announced a new ambassadorship with South African award-winning electronic dance duo GoodLuck.
    4 Jun 2025
    4 Jun 2025
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    This collaboration sees the band sliding behind the wheel of the EX30, Volvo's compact and sustainable, fully electric SUV.

    Harding, known not only for her music but also for her passion for eco-conscious living and innovation, will be the face of Volvo’s movement towards a more sustainable future.

    The EX30 represents a bold step in that direction, engineered to reduce environmental impact without compromising on performance, safety, or style.

    “Partnering with Volvo South Africa, a brand that aligns so closely with my values around sustainability and innovation, just feels right. As new parents, safety is also of super importance to Ben and me,” said Harding.

    “The EX30 is more than just a car—it’s a statement about where we’re going as a planet and as a society.”

    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    The Volvo EX30 is designed for the next generation of drivers: it’s fully electric, tech-forward, and produced with a smaller carbon footprint than any Volvo car before. With high-end features in a compact, urban-friendly package, it embodies Volvo’s commitment to electrification and smarter mobility.

    “We are thrilled to welcome GoodLuck’s Jules Harding into the Volvo family,” says Felipe Yagi, head of Marketing & Communications at Volvo Car South Africa.

    “Her voice and her vision resonate with a growing audience who care about the future of the planet, and that’s exactly what the EX30 stands for.”

    This ambassadorship will see Harding driving the new EX30 across South Africa while amplifying messages around sustainable living, electric mobility, and the transformative power of music and technology.

