YouthMonth: GoodLuck is influencing SA's youth through its music

Multi-award winning electric dance duo, GoodLuck have shared stages with the likes of Pharrell Williams, Clean Bandit, and Jungle, plus headlined major festivals across South Africa, the UK, Germany, the Netherlands, Vietnam and more.

Juliet Harding and Ben Peters. Image supplied

Their signature live setup fuses electronic percussion, synths, sax, and dynamic vocals — creating immersive, dance-driven experiences and that's not all; they now have a full range of the GoodLuck merch, including clothing, caps and and is available online for all fans.

With their busy schedule, Juliet “Jules” Harding on vocals shares more this Youth Month...

What does Youth Month mean to you?

Youth Month reminds us that the spirit of this country has always been carried forward by young people with the courage to demand change.

For us as GoodLuck, it is a reminder that music can be a vehicle for that same courage... it can heal, it can unite, and it can ignite hope where it sometimes feels impossible.

As artists who have travelled the world, we know there is something unique in the energy of South African youth. Kind of like resilience and creativity that inspires us to keep showing up.

It’s also a moment to reflect on how we can support and mentor emerging talent, because Youth Month is not just about remembering the past but actively creating a future where young South Africans feel seen, heard, and living in their most authentic self.

What challenges do you believe young people in South Africa face today?

Young people in South Africa are navigating the complex challenge of finding their identity in a rapidly changing world, where tradition, culture, and community meet a digital landscape that is evolving faster than ever before.

Creativity should be a tool for freedom, but the reality is that many young South Africans face barriers to expressing themselves fully...from serious economic pressures to access limitations, and now the rise of AI technology that is reshaping creative industries before they’ve even had the chance to step into them.

AI brings some amazing opportunities, but it’s also uncharted territory, and for young creatives...it can feel intimidating to find their unique voice when machines can generate art, music, and writing in seconds.

It challenges all of us to actually dig deeper into what makes us human, what stories only they can tell so they can use these tools without losing themselves in them.

How do you want to inspire or influence other young South Africans through your work?

I think our work is about finding joy and connection through music. Through our shows, we want to remind young people how powerful it is to come together to dance and celebrate being alive!

Joy is a radical force in a world that often feels heavy. We also want to leave a legacy of helping emerging artists find their feet in this industry.

As a band we have worked with organisations such as Bridges for Music - offering guidance, opportunities, and honest conversations about the challenges and beauty of pursuing a creative life.

If you had the opportunity to address the nation’s youth, what message would you share?

At the end of the day, we want every young South African to know: your story matters. Your ideas matter. And if you’re willing to work, dig deep and connect to yourself and those around you…your voice can create ripples far beyond what you can imagine.

You also have a merchandise shop called Get Lucky Apparel. How did this come about, and what was the inspiration? When was it launched? And how easy is it to start up something like this?

Our name “GoodLuck” has some powerful connotations and manifests a fair amount of goodness...so we wanted to share that with a range of caps and hoodies that are all centred around the 'Luck' theme.

People go wild for our merch; we are very grateful! They sell online and in some surf stores, and our caps are bright, high-energy colours… just like our music!!

Are the products locally sourced/manufactured? If so, how and where?

It's a mix - we source hoodies locally using organic cotton, but our caps are very unique and premium in terms of their printing which we have to sadly import… but the second we find someone who can produce the same quality in SA - we are in!

If they are manufactured locally, what are the challenges you have faced? and how did you overcome them?

None really - working with local suppliers is a total joy! We use an amazing printing company too, called Aquarius Printing and we have actually become friends with the owner… we have braai’s at his house sometimes! I think that is the Mzansi spirit that we all love about our country!

What’s coming up in the world of GoodLuck?

We have big news for our fans and South African electronic music lovers living in the UK! We will be hosting a night to remember at the iconic Scala venue in London and we’re bringing our friends Crazy White Boy, and Dean Fuel to join us for a massive SA takeover on Friday, 29 August 2025. Tickets on now on sale.