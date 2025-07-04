WomensMonth: The story of My Beauty Luv's founder, Toni Carroll

Toni Carroll, founder of My Beauty Luv, is a trailblazing force in South Africa’s wellness and beauty industry. A visionary entrepreneur, creative strategist, and formulator whose passion for purity, performance, and wellbeing has reshaped the ingestible beauty category.

Toni Carroll, founder of My Beauty Luv. Image supplied

As the founder of My Beauty Luv, reportedly South Africa’s first luxury-grade nutricosmetic supplement brand, Carroll has become a trusted voice in biohacking, medicinal mushroom therapy, and holistic beauty science.

This Women's Month, we find out more about here journey as a female founder in the wellness and beauty industry...

How and when was My Beauty Luv born?

After more than two decades in the beauty, health, and wellness industry, I recognised a gap in the market for a high-quality ingestible beauty product specifically tailored to the professional spa and salon sector.

In 2018, I launched My Beauty Luv, becoming the first brand in South Africa to introduce a capsule-form collagen supplement to this space. At the time, there was only one other offering available, and it was in liquid form.

Since then, the range has evolved significantly, expanding well beyond collagen into a collection of targeted, results-driven nutricosmetics designed to support holistic beauty and wellness from within.

What inspired you to pursue a career in the wellness and beauty industry?

My passion for health, beauty, and fitness has always been a defining part of who I am.

Long before these practices became mainstream, I was experimenting with wellness protocols from plant-based nutrition and fermented foods to fasting, cold plunging, and rebounding. I often joke that I was one of the first vegans in Johannesburg back in the mid-90s.

At the time, my approach was seen as unconventional, but for me, it was about curiosity and self-discovery, learning how the body responds to different forms of stress, both positive and negative.

Today, my philosophy has matured into a more balanced and gentle approach, but that same drive to innovate and explore still fuels everything I do.

As a female founder, what are some of the biggest challenges you have faced, and how did you overcome them?

One of the biggest challenges has been striking the balance between maintaining a strong sense of femininity while asserting myself in professional spaces. I’ve learned that strength doesn’t always have to be loud or performative.

Often, quiet confidence and consistency are far more powerful than outward displays of dominance. It’s also an ongoing journey navigating certain gender dynamics in business.

While many environments are evolving, there are still moments where being a woman, and particularly being the only woman in a room can mean needing to prove your credibility a little more. I’ve learned to trust in my expertise, stay focused, and let results speak louder than any assumptions.

What do you believe are the key qualities of an effective leader and how is being a woman an advantage and a disadvantage?

An effective leader is hands-on, engaged, and willing to contribute at every level — no task should ever be considered beneath them. Leadership is about building and uplifting the entire business ecosystem, not just steering it from the top.

One of the advantages of being a woman in leadership is the ability to manage multiple moving parts with efficiency and focus. Women often bring a natural sense of organisation, empathy, and multitasking that adds immense value to fast-paced, dynamic environments.

However, there are still gender biases to navigate. Assertiveness in women can sometimes be misinterpreted as being overly aggressive or difficult, which can impact how they’re perceived and respected in professional spaces.

The key is to assert authority with clarity, fairness, and composure, leading with both strength and emotional intelligence. It’s a constant balancing act, but one that builds a more inclusive and resilient leadership style.

Can you tell us about any trends shaping the wellness and beauty industry in SA?

One of the most exciting developments is the growing interest in biohacking, which is finally gaining real momentum in South Africa. Consumers are becoming more informed and proactive about optimising their health from the inside out.

Peptides are at the forefront of this shift, thanks to their regenerative and performance-enhancing properties. We’re also seeing a resurgence in the use of creatine not just in the fitness space, but as a cognitive and longevity aid.

Additionally, menopause management and a more holistic approach to hormonal balance are emerging as major themes, with a growing demand for solutions that support women’s health across all life stages.

What advice would you give to other women aspiring to succeed in your industry?

Perseverance is everything, a while it’s often said, it remains the most important piece of advice. Your path may not always be linear, and at times you may find yourself heading in an unexpected direction. Embrace it.

Often, those detours lead to the most rewarding opportunities. Stay curious, stay enthusiastic, and most importantly, stay grounded in your values. Authenticity is your greatest asset in building a meaningful and lasting career.

What does Women’s Month mean to you?

Celebration, revelation, evolution and community. The strength of women lies in their communities. We must never forget that.