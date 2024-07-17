rAge 2025 get a new home at Fourways Mall

rAge 2025, taking place 5-7 December, will be one of the first events to be hosted at Fourways Mall's brand-new rooftop event space, a unique venue boasting over 50,000m2 of covered space, and access to a shopping and entertainment environment.

Image supplied

This move marks another innovative milestone for rAge, the first gaming and geek expo brought to South Africa by South Africans, an event that has since grown into one of the continent's biggest events.

The new Fourways Mall location offers easy access from across Johannesburg, promising visitors an even more convenient and elevated experience this year.

Supercharged rAge experience

Fourways Mall has been undergoing a dynamic transformation under new management, evolving into a multi-faceted entertainment destination.

By the time rAge rolls around in December, the mall will be buzzing with exciting new additions and enhanced experiences that elevate the overall shopper journey

From ample covered parking and seamless access to the rooftop venue, to an expanded offering of lifestyle and dining experiences, Fourways Mall is set to supercharge the rAge experience.

"We're beyond excited to take rAge to new heights, literally!" says Michael James, project director of rAge Expo.

"rAge has always been about breaking the mould and doing things differently. Being among the first to use this incredible rooftop space is a perfect example of that. We couldn't ask for a cooler venue, it's easy to get to, and brings a fresh vibe that our community is going to love. It's like we're levelling up the entire experience. We can't wait to bring our visitors an unforgettable weekend this December."

"We’re thrilled to welcome rAge Expo to Fourways Mall and to host one of South Africa’s most iconic events at our brand-new rooftop venue. This collaboration marks an exciting chapter for the mall as we continue to evolve into a destination that blends premium retail, lifestyle, and entertainment experiences. We’re proud to offer a world-class platform for an event of this scale. We look forward to delivering an unforgettable experience for the rAge community – right here at Fourways Mall," says Juan Palm, general manager, Fourways Mall.

What to expect

Visitors can expect fan-favourite technology showcases, gaming thrills, and iconic geek culture experiences that make rAge unforgettable — from high-stakes esports and epic cosplay to interactive demos and the legendary BYOC LAN.

Plus, exciting new features are coming to the expo floor, with surprises to be revealed in the run-up to the big event. Hints of fresh zones and surprise content are already stirring anticipation among the rAge fanbase.

In true rAge fashion, these new features will elevate the fun and innovation, ensuring that even long-time rAge visitors will find something novel to rave about.

Event Details

Dates: 5-7 December 2025



Venue: Fourways Mall – Rooftop (Level 8)

Tickets are available now via Howler