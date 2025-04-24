Fourways Mall keeps momentum going

New stores, fresh experiences and major upgrades continue mall’s growth trajectory

Fourways Mall continues to make exciting strides forward, building on the growth achieved in 2024 with a host of new store openings, lifestyle experiences and infrastructure enhancements. Over the past 12 months, the mall’s team has let 20,783 square metres of retail space and renewed leases for over 150 existing tenants. The leasing approach has been driven by a strategic focus on the evolving needs of its upwardly-mobile shopper base, resulting in the introduction of several on-trend, convenient and purposeful stores and leisure activities.

Almost a decade after its original departure, Spur, one of South Africa’s most recognisable and beloved restaurant franchises, has re-joined the Fourways Mall line-up, much to the delight of the Fourways community. The response to Spur’s return has exceeded expectations, reflecting the appreciation the mall’s shoppers have for home-grown, family-focused offerings.

Other vibrant new stores that have opened their doors include Huawei, Levisons, Mochachos, Pet Shop Science and proudly South African brand ZuluZenith. Financial service offerings African Bank and Travelex have moved to more convenient positions in the mall. Several new entrants are currently in shopfitting stage, each hand-picked to suit the Fourways shopper base.

Additionally, another long-anticipated feature is also coming to life. The airplane that was brought into the mall years ago is currently being refurbished and the surrounding area upgraded. Once open to the public, this will become the vibrant attraction it was always meant to be.

Fresh experiences and strong retail appeal

As part of its ambition to cement its position as a healthy lifestyle destination, Fourways Mall is actively broadening its entertainment and fitness options. The recently opened Match Padel features eight rooftop padel courts, complete with a café and sweeping views across the West Rand. Already proving popular among locals, this addition caters to the growing interest in accessible social sports. Other wellness-led additions include High Performance Training, a Hyrox-affiliated fitness studio, as well as Beauty on Tapp, The Fitz and Wellness Warehouse, bringing a strong health-focused bouquet to the centre.

Further entertainment and leisure options are also on the cards. Total Ninja, Urban Playground, Planet Fitness and Bloc 11 are all set to open soon, elevating the centre’s positioning as a multi-purpose shopping, fitness and leisure space. These new experiences will provide even more variety to multi-generational shoppers and super-serve the growing need for experiential offerings in Johannesburg’s northern suburbs.

Upgrades and sustainability

Alongside these new attractions, work is underway on a large-scale solar energy system that will see an entire section of the roof decked in solar panels. This renewable energy drive supports a longer-term strategy to reduce the centre’s environmental impact and to ensure consistent energy supply.

Spending time at Fourways Mall has also become noticeably more enjoyable and convenient thanks to several recent upgrades. Improved signage, brighter lighting and a more intuitive wayfinding system have made navigation easier, while a well-lit, spacious drop-and-go zone now caters to e-hailing users. Added security and a revamped parking system have further streamlined the overall journey for visitors.

“The strong performance of our new tenants confirms that our leasing strategy is on the right track and we are delighted to have made significant improvements in the overall shopper experience,” said Juan Palm, Fourways Mall Centre Manager. “We’re committed to improving the quality of life for everyone who visits our mall by housing greater variety, joyful experiences and access to the brands and services they know, love and need,” he added.

Fourways Mall’s leasing momentum, energy upgrades and the return of beloved tenants such as Spur highlight a strategy that is both commercially strong and locally relevant. With more stores opening and several large-format attractions on the way, the centre is well-positioned for continued growth as a leading retail and lifestyle destination in Johannesburg.

For regular updates on Fourways Mall, trading hours, and its stores, visit https://fourwaysmall.com/ or follow the centre on social media @fourways_mall.



