PluxNet concludes Youth Month with inspiring Development Expo at Hector Peterson Memorial

In a powerful close to Youth Month, PluxNet hosted a dynamic Youth Development Expo on Saturday, 28 June 2025, at Holy Cross Church, situated at the Hector Peterson Memorial. Themed “Honouring the Past, Empowering the Future,” the event brought together Grade 12 learners, unemployed youth, and educators from across Johannesburg and beyond.

PluxNet, widely recognised for its commitment to community upliftment through high-speed fibre connectivity, partnered with the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) to assist students with education funding queries. NSFAS representatives were on-site to guide attendees through the application process and encourage greater ownership of their financial aid journeys.

Unemployed young people were also given access to a range of entrepreneurial and enterprise support initiatives. Representatives from the Small Enterprise Development Fund (SEDFA) and various Enterprise Supplier Development (ESD) programmes were available to showcase opportunities for youth to integrate into formal economic value chains, including pathways to supplying goods and services to the corporate sector.

The Expo attracted participation from several prominent institutions and companies, including:

Lepharo Incubation



UNISA Enterprise



African Bank Affinity Partnership



Pan African Chambers of Commerce

Skills development was another cornerstone of the event. Afric Training College offered tailored presentations on practical training programmes designed to equip young people with market-relevant skills in technology, business, and leadership, preparing them to navigate South Africa’s competitive job landscape.

Speaking on the success of the event, PluxNet CEO Mr Zamo Mthiyane said,

“Youth empowerment is not about talk. It’s about creating access. This Expo was designed to give young people the knowledge, tools, and connections they need to build their future with confidence.”

As Youth Month draws to a close, PluxNet reaffirms its long-term commitment to supporting the next generation by promoting digital inclusion, entrepreneurial development, and opportunities for personal growth.



