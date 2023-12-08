MDNTV announced as bronze sponsor for the Standard Bank Top Women Conference 2024

MDNTV, a leading South African-based television and podcast broadcasting company, is thrilled to announce its participation as a bronze sponsor for the upcoming Standard Bank Top Women™ Conference 2024. The prestigious event, which celebrates gender diversity and champions the role of women in business, is scheduled to take place on 25 and 26 November 2024. The conference will serve as a platform for industry leaders, entrepreneurs, and visionaries to discuss innovative solutions and strategies for empowering women across various sectors.

Trailblazing in broadcasting and beyond

MDNTV, known for delivering premium and diverse content, is at the forefront of the broadcasting landscape, continually pushing boundaries with its cutting-edge technology and client-centric approach. From engaging television programmes to impactful podcasts, MDNTV has captured the attention of audiences locally and globally. Their dedication to informing, educating, and entertaining has solidified their position as a powerhouse in the South African media industry.

In line with the values of the Standard Bank Top Women Conference, MDNTV is committed to promoting gender diversity and inclusivity, not only within its content but also in its corporate culture. This sponsorship underscores MDNTV’s dedication to supporting women in business, media, and beyond.

Event highlights

The Standard Bank Top Women Conference is recognised as one of South Africa’s most influential platforms for addressing the challenges and opportunities faced by women in the corporate world. This year's event will feature keynote speeches, panel discussions, and networking opportunities, bringing together some of the most influential voices advocating for women's empowerment.

Participants can expect thought-provoking discussions on topics ranging from leadership and innovation to business growth and gender parity. The conference aims to inspire women to take bold steps in their careers and ensure that gender diversity remains a top priority in industries across the nation.

MDNTV's role in the conference

As a bronze sponsor, MDNTV will play an essential role in the event, engaging with attendees through various touchpoints and contributing to meaningful conversations on gender diversity. The company’s presence at the conference is not only a reflection of its business ethos but also an affirmation of its ongoing efforts to amplify the voices of women and create opportunities for growth and success.

"We are incredibly proud to be part of the Standard Bank Top Women Conference 2024," said Major Daughter, founder and chief visionary officer at MDNTV. "This partnership reflects our commitment to supporting initiatives that empower women, and we look forward to contributing to the important discussions that will take place at this event."

Get Involved

The Standard Bank Top Women Conference 2024 is open to anyone passionate about driving gender diversity and promoting women's leadership in business. Participants can expect to network with industry leaders, attend inspiring sessions, and explore opportunities for career growth and innovation.

Get your tickets today and join MDNTV in supporting gender diversity across industries! Together, we can make a lasting impact and shape a more inclusive future.



