From puberty to menopause: How hormones shape South African women's lives

Hormones rule a woman's life from the time she starts her period to the time she gets pregnant to the eventual menopause. While hormonal fluctuations are normal, they have to be managed well, or women run the risk of experiencing physical discomfort, emotional upheaval, and health hazards. In South Africa, managing these can be tough; there are cultural expectations as well as unequal access to health and education.

According to Dr Palesa Kennedy, obstetrician and gynaecologist at Mediclinic Hermanus, preparation is key to managing these transitions.

“Every South African girl and woman should be empowered with honest, age-appropriate and practical advice throughout their life.”

Stage one: Menstruation

Menstruation is a normal biological milestone, but too many girls face it with fear or confusion.

“Periods are a fact of life – young girls need to know this from the beginning, and they should be made comfortable to talk openly about it with a trusted adult,” says Kennedy.

She recommends initiating conversations from around age eight, emphasising the natural process of growth, and addressing hygiene and emotional well-being.

Hormonal changes during the menstrual cycle can trigger a host of symptoms known as pre-menstrual syndrome (PMS), including mood swings, tiredness, headaches, bloating, food cravings and skin or hair changes.

“Each woman’s symptoms are different and may vary from month to month. Management may involve using hormonal contraception, with or without painkillers,” she explains.

Hygiene is equally critical.

“A woman’s body is vulnerable during the time of her periods, with increased risk of infections. Practising good hygiene can prevent these infections, reduce odours and help you stay comfortable,” she says.

She adds that parents and guardians should avoid projecting their own experiences.

“Answer all their questions – focus on being factual, not emotional. Help them understand the changes that are happening in their bodies by naming them correctly and providing supportive care where needed.”

Stage two: Pregnancy

Pregnancy is a transformative experience, but it can be daunting – especially for first-time mothers.

“The best way to enjoy your pregnancy is to prioritise your health and mental well-being. This eliminates room for anxiety associated with ignorance on certain issues,” says Kennedy.

Hormone levels rise dramatically in pregnancy, affecting everything from energy to mood and appetite.

Regular health checks are crucial to monitor both mother and baby.

Kennedy advises booking your first check-up as soon as you confirm the pregnancy and attending all follow-up appointments as advised by your healthcare provider.

“These visits are an opportunity to discuss any concerns with your healthcare provider, who can identify if any issues should be escalated beyond the normal antenatal care routine. It’s vital to be transparent,” she says.

Kennedy also encourages involving a birthing partner.

“If possible, attend these visits with your chosen partner so they are aware of your issues and can provide the support you need at home.”

Antenatal classes are another useful resource, which Kennedy highly recommends for first-time parents.

“They help you learn more about the social and practical aspects of pregnancy, childbirth, and childcare. They also connect you with other expectant parents who may become part of your long-term support system,” she says.

Stage three: Menopause

The third major hormonal shift is menopause, typically occurring between ages 45 and 55, though it can begin earlier.

Oestrogen and progesterone levels drop, resulting in a range of symptoms including hot flushes, mood changes, sleep disturbances and bone density loss.

“Preparing for menopause requires a holistic approach that includes maintaining a healthy lifestyle through diet, exercise and stress management, as well as seeking emotional support and educating yourself about the transition,” says Kennedy.

“Educate yourself through factual reading. If you’re struggling with anxiety, depression or other mental health concerns, seek therapy or counselling sooner rather than later,” she adds.

Other factors

Over and above these three major life phases, women can experience hormonal fluctuations due to several other factors, including:

Chronic stress



Thyroid or metabolic conditions like diabetes



Certain medications or chemical exposures, including cancer treatments and pesticides



Significant weight changes

Kennedy’s final message is one of empowerment through education and awareness.

“Hormonal changes are inevitable, but they don’t have to be feared. With the right knowledge and support, South African women can navigate each life stage with confidence and care."