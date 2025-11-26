Midvaal Hospital goes green with Standard Bank's R34m support

​Standard Bank provided funding for Midvaal Private Hospital's installation of a new R34m renewable energy system. It will increase energy stability for key medical services and the long-term viability of both the hospital and the community it serves in Vereeniging.

Image supplied.

The solution includes a 1.2 megawatt (MW) Solar photovoltaic (PV) installation and a 2.5 MW Battery Energy Storage System (BESS).

Combined, the system is expected to generate approximately 1,426 MWh of clean energy in its first year, significantly reducing the hospital’s reliance on the national grid and ensuring continuous power for operating theatres, intensive care units and essential diagnostic equipment.

Delivered with the support of Bespoke Energy as the engineering, procurement and construction contractor, and TAQA Energy, the project manager, the installation uses LONGi solar panels, Sungrow inverters and SolarMD battery technology to deliver a high-performance, dependable energy supply suited to a healthcare environment.

“Reliable and affordable energy is fundamental to patient care and operational continuity, as is true for all industries.

"When energy supply is unreliable and costly, the downstream impact on critical services like these is detrimental”, says Deerosh Maharaj, executive head for energy, infrastructure and mining at Business and Commercial Banking, Standard Bank South Africa.

“By funding this installation, Standard Bank is supporting Midvaal Private Hospital’s ability to operate safely and efficiently, even in challenging energy conditions.

"This is the kind of solution that strengthens essential services and serves communities for the long term.”

“Power stability is both a clinical necessity and an administrative convenience, and this investment supports our ability to maintain uninterrupted care, ensuring that we can continue serving patients with confidence, regardless of external grid pressures”, says Andre Joubert, hospital manager at Midvaal Private Hospital.

Standard Bank Group has mobilised over R450bn in sustainable finance between 2022 and 2028, to support Africa’s just energy transition and strengthen essential sectors, including healthcare.

The completed Midvaal Private Hospital renewable energy system is expected to reduce exposure to rising energy costs, improve operational certainty and support a more predictable clinical environment.

Additionally, the project offers a replicable model for other healthcare facilities seeking to enhance resilience, manage cost pressures and adopt practical renewable energy solutions.