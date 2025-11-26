South Africa
    Why culture drives brand relevance – dentsu’s X-Rated Conversation

    Dentsu has launched the latest episode in its acclaimed Wisdom Series: X-Rated Conversations, featuring an unfiltered, fierce and feisty discussion on why culture is more than a marketing buzzword, it’s the engine driving brand relevance.
    Issued by Dentsu
    26 Nov 2025
    Why culture drives brand relevance &#x2013; dentsu&#x2019;s X-Rated Conversation

    Hosted by Marcel Swain, managing director of dentsu X, the episode brings together multi-award-winning artist, entrepreneur and cultural tastemaker Sizwe (Reason HD) to unpack the true meaning of culture and its role in shaping brands.

    From music and gaming to advertising and brand strategy, Sizwe argues that culture isn’t something brands can simply bolt on. It’s a way of life and a powerful tool for connection. Using a vivid car analogy, he explains how brands can select the right 'vehicle' to reach their audience, respect the value of culture, and invest in the relationships rather than transactional fixes.

    Key themes explored include:

    • What culture really means and why it matters for brands
    • The first steps for brands to play in culture without faking it
    • How agencies and media teams can better serve clients by embracing cultural fluency

    "Culture isn’t a trend to chase, it’s the foundation of relevance. This conversation challenges brands to rethink how they engage with audiences in a genuine way,” said Marcel Swain, MD dentsu X.

    The dentsu Wisdom Series: X-Rated Conversations continues to push boundaries, offering candid insights from industry leaders and cultural innovators.

    Listen to the full episode here.

    Read more: Dentsu, Marcel Swain
    Dentsu
    Dentsu is the network designed for what's next, helping clients predict and plan for disruptive future opportunities in the sustainable economy. Taking a people-cantered approach to business transformation, dentsu combines Japanese innovation with a diverse, global perspective to drive client growth and to shape society.
