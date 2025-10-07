South Africa
Loeries Creative Week
Latest news | Galleries | www.loeries.com | Loeries 2024 Special Edition Newsletter #1, #2, #3, #4

#Loeries Creative Week 2025 kicks off in Cape Town with shortlists announced

Cape Town is set to buzz with creativity as Loeries Creative Week brings together dynamic creatives from around the globe for a week of exciting events and unforgettable moments.
7 Oct 2025
Loewreis Creative Week has kicked off (Image supplied)
This ultimate celebration of creativity in Africa and the Middle East kicked off with judging on Monday and Tuesday, 5 and 6 October. See all the shortlisted campaigns here.

Activities and events will continue through the week, culminating in the Awards ceremonies on Thursday and Friday evenings.

Loeries Creative Week is a premier event celebrating creativity, innovation, and excellence in the advertising and marketing industry.

The event brings together industry leaders, creatives, and innovators to share knowledge, showcase talent, and inspire new ideas.

The complete schedule is available below, featuring a range of masterclasses, panels, and events across various venues in Cape Town.

Wednesday, 8 October

  • Publicis Masterclass: What's Your Obsession? Why ideas, people, and culture should be yours, 12:30 pm at Homecoming (Avalon room)

  • Publicis Student Expo Opens, 1:30 pm at Homecoming (Bit’s n Pieces 360 room)

  • Design Masterclass: If everyone is creative, what are we? Creativity Democratised, 2 pm at Homecoming (Workshop room)

  • SAB ABInBev Masterclass: Culture as Currency, 2 pm at Homecoming (Avalon room)

  • Dentsu x MiC Masterclass: Business of Belonging: Is Cultural Capital Paying Off?, 3:30 pm at Homecoming (Avalon room)

Thursday, 9 October

  • Loeries Young Creatives Brunch, 9 am to 4 pm at Homecoming (Workshop room)

  • Creative Circle Masterclass, 9:30 am at Homecoming (Star room)

  • Heineken Masterclass: Ignite your leadership spark to elevate Creativity, 11 am at Homecoming (Star room )

  • SABC Masterclass: Clicks & Culture: The Art of LanguageM, 12:30 pm at Homecoming (Star room)

  • SAB ABInBev Masterclass: It’s a Kind of Magic 2 pm at Homecoming, Star

  • eMedia Masterclass: Your Next Loeries Win Starts Here, 3:30 pm at Homecoming (Star room)

  • The Loeries Awards night 1, 6-10pm at the Cape Town City Hall

Friday, 10 October

  • Loeries International Seminar of Creativity, 9:30am-4:30pm at Homecoming (Star room)

  • The Loeries Awards night 2, 6-10pm at the Cape Town City Hall
  • The Loeries Official Afterparty, after 10pm at Cabo Beach

For more information about Loeries Creative Week and to register for events, please visit the Loeries website

Let's do Biz