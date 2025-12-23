Partnership to empower students to boost Nigerian entrepreneurship

The move by the majority-owned by Dutch beer giant Heineken brewery will help to provide networking opportunities within Nigerian tertiary institutions.

The initiative sees ambassadors being selected from specific universities to inspire their peers to view entrepreneurship as a viable career path and to cultivate a culture of innovation within their universities.

Speaking about the partnership, Nigerian Breweries corporate affairs director Uzodima Odenigbo says, “This partnership reinforces Nigerian Breweries’ long-standing commitment to youth empowerment and entrepreneurship development.

“Through initiatives like this, we are creating pathways for the next generation of entrepreneurs and business leaders in Nigeria.”

According to the foundation, the programme is aimed at students aged 18-35 who are currently enrolled in tertiary institutions across Lagos, Ogun, and Enugu states.

A positive impact

Highlighting this point, Odenigbo says that by evolving its focus on youth empowerment and entrepreneurship, Nigerian Breweries has positively impacted 2,365 young Nigerians in 24 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

Fate Foundation executive director Adenike Adeyemi adds, “Nigerian Breweries has been a long-time partner with Orange Corners Nigeria in various capacities.

“We are thrilled that the company continues to support the Orange Corners Programme and that this commitment will benefit an additional 1,000 young Nigerians by utilising the proven framework of the student ambassadors.”

Nigerian Breweries has recently seen its turnover lift by 48% in the third quarte,r coinciding with the business’s expanded consumer sales activities.

The figures, which were for the nine-month period ended 30 September, showed that the company’s total revenue rose from NGN703bn in Q3 2024 to NGN1.04tr in Q3 2025.