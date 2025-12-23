South Africa
Entrepreneurship Section
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

BridgementOnPoint PRDomains.co.zaEdge GrowthSME South AfricaOur Salad MixNorthlink CollegeEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Partnership to empower students to boost Nigerian entrepreneurship

    In an effort to boost Nigerian entrepreneurship, Nigerian Breweries has formed a partnership with non-profit organisation Fate Foundation to empower around 1,000 Nigerian students.
    23 Dec 2025
    23 Dec 2025
    To boost Nigerian entrepreneurship, Nigerian Breweries has formed a partnership with non-profit organisation Fate Foundation to empower around 1,000 Nigerian students (Image source: © The Drinks Business
    To boost Nigerian entrepreneurship, Nigerian Breweries has formed a partnership with non-profit organisation Fate Foundation to empower around 1,000 Nigerian students (Image source: © The Drinks Business The Drinks Business

    The move by the majority-owned by Dutch beer giant Heineken brewery will help to provide networking opportunities within Nigerian tertiary institutions.

    The initiative sees ambassadors being selected from specific universities to inspire their peers to view entrepreneurship as a viable career path and to cultivate a culture of innovation within their universities.

    Speaking about the partnership, Nigerian Breweries corporate affairs director Uzodima Odenigbo says, “This partnership reinforces Nigerian Breweries’ long-standing commitment to youth empowerment and entrepreneurship development.

    “Through initiatives like this, we are creating pathways for the next generation of entrepreneurs and business leaders in Nigeria.”

    According to the foundation, the programme is aimed at students aged 18-35 who are currently enrolled in tertiary institutions across Lagos, Ogun, and Enugu states.

    A positive impact

    Highlighting this point, Odenigbo says that by evolving its focus on youth empowerment and entrepreneurship, Nigerian Breweries has positively impacted 2,365 young Nigerians in 24 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

    Fate Foundation executive director Adenike Adeyemi adds, “Nigerian Breweries has been a long-time partner with Orange Corners Nigeria in various capacities.

    “We are thrilled that the company continues to support the Orange Corners Programme and that this commitment will benefit an additional 1,000 young Nigerians by utilising the proven framework of the student ambassadors.”

    Nigerian Breweries has recently seen its turnover lift by 48% in the third quarte,r coinciding with the business’s expanded consumer sales activities.

    The figures, which were for the nine-month period ended 30 September, showed that the company’s total revenue rose from NGN703bn in Q3 2024 to NGN1.04tr in Q3 2025.

    Share this article
    NextOptions
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz