    #BizTrends2026 | Heineken's Chaen Lew: 6 trends driving the normalisation of alcohol-free consumption

    Just a few years ago, alcohol-free beverage options were limited to mocktails and fizzy drinks. Then alcohol-free versions of alcoholic beverages like beer entered the scene.
    Chaen LewBy Chaen Lew
    23 Feb 2026
    Chaen Lew, Growth & Innovation Manager Heineken South Africa. Image supplied
    Today, alcohol-free beer is increasingly considered against its time-old counterpart. What started as a niche category has become a growing movement.

    As 2026 unfolds, these 6 alcohol-free consumer trends are taking centre stage:

    1. Choice as the new responsibility

    Consider the launch of “Dry January” in 2013 as a public health initiative in the UK. Just 13 years later, Dry January has become a global lifestyle phenomenon, embraced not only by health enthusiasts but also by major brands, retailers and consumers.

    Further down the line, “Sober October” – a month-long challenge to refrain from drinking alcohol- also joined the fray of lifestyle initiatives.

    Now, what started as a time-bound social experiment has become part of mainstream culture, not only reserved for special occasions or temporary choices but as a lifestyle practice.

    Choosing not to consume alcohol has shifted from “being good” or being an exception to the norm, to being choiceful. Choice is the new responsibility, and alcohol-free beverages have earned their place at the everyday drinks table.

    2. Judgement-free moderation

    Brands that make high-quality alternatives equally as available as traditional alcoholic beverages are meeting a growing demand that’s no longer about choosing the “second-best” option, or something others judge as being ‘boring’ or ‘uncool’.

    Today, that stigma has faded, giving way to a perception that normalises moderation without judgement. Drinking alcohol-free beverages is simply another choice. And brands like Heineken South Africa have played a major role in driving this change towards alcohol-free choices, whether for particular occasions or moments, or as a long-term lifestyle choice.

    3. No reason needed

    Long gone are the days when choosing not to drink gave rise to questions like “are you driving?” or “are you on a diet?” With alcohol-free choices being readily available, consumers no longer feel as pressurised as they once did, to provide a backstory, apology or explanation.

    The decision is no longer tied to circumstance; it’s tied to preference. There’s also something empowering about choosing an alcohol-free beverage – confidence has replaced compromise.

    Image supplied

    4. Big wins on quality and flavour

    There are many consumers who enjoy the taste of alcoholic drinks like beer but don’t necessarily want to experience the effects of drinking alcohol. The good news is that alcohol-free beer doesn’t mean sacrificing quality or flavour.

    For example, Heineken 0.0 delivers fruity, refreshing notes with a soft malty body, offering the familiar Heineken experience without alcohol. Heineken South Africa’s focus on quality and taste has encouraged the shift from choosing alcohol-free beer as a substitute and moved it more towards being a preference.

    5. A long-term business opportunity

    The growing demand for alcohol-free beverages has driven market share significantly upwards, turning what was once a small, niche offering into an established market.

    To illustrate, Heineken 0.0 was awarded the BASA No Alcohol Trophy at the 2025 South African National Beer Trophy (SANBT) – the country’s largest competition dedicated exclusively to beers brewed locally.

    By earning this accolade as part of the mainstream beer industry and alongside traditional options, Heineken 0.0 proved that it was deserving of its rightful place within the premium beer category. It didn’t need to be judged by different standards.

    6. More inclusive social spaces

    From a broader perspective, bringing alcohol-free beer into the picture as a viable and preferred choice will continue to contribute towards building more inclusive social spaces.

    Those who choose a lifestyle of abstinence no longer need to be excluded from social circles or feel left out. Everyone around the table feels considered, and there’s less pressure to “fit in.”

    Those who go the alcohol-free route now have more options and don’t have to settle for a list of bland or uninspired alternatives at a dinner party, on a night out or for sundowners.

    When brands continuously invest in availability, innovation and taste, they build long-term credibility and trust with consumers. There’s no question about it, alcohol-free beverages are here to stay.

