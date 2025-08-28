Ajabu Scholarship 2025 elevates African mixologists to new heights

The Ajabu Cocktail and Spirits Festival has announced the recipients of its 2025 Ajabu Scholarship Programme; recognising exceptional bartenders, mixologists, and hospitality professionals from across Africa.

The programme, launched in 2024 to champion education and equity in the bar industry, returned with renewed force this year, awarding a considerable proportion of scholarships to female applicants in line with Ajabu’s mission to increase women’s representation behind the bar, in leadership roles and in key decision-making positions that shape the drinks industry.

Through the Ajabu framework of talent-spotlighting, recipients from Kenya, Nigeria, Ghana, Rwanda, Ethiopia, South Africa, Uganda, Côte d’Ivoire, and beyond will now undergo formal training through prestigious institutions such as the Edinburgh Whisky Academy, the World Spirits Education Trust (WSET), and Professional Bar Training.

Each graduate will emerge with globally recognised qualifications and a place in a growing Pan-African network of bar leaders.

“Congratulations to this year’s winners! We recognise them all for their incredible dedication and we’re excited to see them grow through the Ajabu Festival alongside our global industry partners. Africa is rising, and Ajabu remains focused on putting talent from the continent on the global stage,” said Colin Asare-Appiah, co-founder of Ajabu.

The scholarship was created to support the professionalisation of the bar industry in Africa and to reposition its centre of gravity. It aims to ensure that African bartenders, particularly women, are equipped not just to participate, but to lead, both on the continent and internationally.

Strong representation of women

This year’s selection includes a strong representation of women working across the sector: from mentorship and advocacy to mobile bar enterprises, gin education, and spirits consultancy.

Luyanda Peter, based in Cape Town, says the scholarship reinforces what she already believes: that hospitality is a serious, skilled profession.

“I want to shift the way this work is seen – not just by consumers, but by the people who do it. There’s dignity in the job, but only if we protect it and professionalise it.”

Namibia’s Nande Ishuna, who runs the Bar Masters Training Academy and has trained over 250 bartenders to date, sees this as part of a longer process.

“This recognition helps. But we’re still building. What we need now is structure, consistency and long-term thinking across the industry.”

Many of this year’s recipients are already running training programmes, shaping local bar culture, and mentoring the next generation. The Ajabu Scholarship exists to support that momentum, offering tools, visibility, and formal accreditation to those already making an impact.

As the industry continues to evolve, Ajabu remains focused on amplifying African excellence and connecting it to global opportunity.

“This is just the beginning,” said Mark Talbot Holmes, co-founder of Ajabu.

“What we’re building is a long-term ecosystem that connects African talent with global platforms. The future of the bar world includes Africa at the centre of the conversation, and we’re here to make sure that future is realised.”

Meet the AJABU scholarship winners

This year’s cohort includes bartenders from both bustling city bars and remote hospitality hubs united by passion, potential, and purpose.

Benjamin Dawutey (Nigeria, Accra): Benjamin brings a future-facing mindset to his hospitality journey. Focused on staying ahead of industry trends and technology, his aspirations reflect a drive for continuous self-improvement. His commitment to skill enhancement positions him as a valuable contributor to the next generation of bar professionals in West Africa.

Benjamin Thiongo (Kenya, Nairobi): With a clear and comprehensive career roadmap, Benjamin embodies both passion and professionalism. From mastering cocktail craft to aspiring towards entrepreneurship, his vision of creating a guest-focused bar experience, coupled with operational excellence, makes him one of the most complete applicants in the 2025 cohort.

Brian Cook (Kenya, Nairobi): An educator and innovator, Brian’s achievements with the Rum Caravan and collaborations with Monin and Campari show a commitment to community upliftment. His scholarship will amplify his mission of consumer education and international representation for African spirits.

Calvin Wedzi (Ghana, Accra): Calvin’s humble but ambitious tone speaks to the power of purpose in hospitality. His desire to inspire newcomers and deliver excellent work showcases the mentorship potential that AJABU seeks to grow.

Catisa Braimo (South Africa, Johannesburg): Catisa’s no-nonsense goal of mastering the full spectrum of alcohol service reveals her grounded ambition. From beer to wine, her focus on versatility and service inclusivity represents a deep understanding of customer engagement.

Chiamaka Ofurum (Nigeria, Lagos): With a desire to stand out and elevate her profession with confidence and excellence, Chiamaka represents a new generation of female leaders in Nigeria’s bar scene. Her aspirations align perfectly with AJABU’s mission to support women in hospitality.

Deverell Mwenya (Kenya, Nairobi): Deverell’s track record of innovation, leadership, and operational impact is exceptional. From competing at Diageo World Class to training junior staff and reducing bar costs, his achievements illustrate the real-world results of hospitality education done right.

Ebenezer Asante (Ghana, Accra): As a WSET-qualified Diageo Bar Academy trainer, Ebenezer blends technical expertise with experience. His aspirations to become a brand ambassador or manage a luxury bar show a readiness for global hospitality leadership.

Emmanuel Oyira (Nigeria, Lagos): A heavyweight in the African hospitality community, Emmanuel is both a national organiser and an international voice in bartending. His leadership, judging accolades, and entrepreneurial work with Flip Lounge make him an influential figure whose ambitions will inspire countless others.

Jean Baptiste Ngabo (Rwanda, Kigali): From rum production to quality control, Jean Baptiste blends technical prowess with scientific discipline. His vision of advancing the distilling sector in Rwanda through formal education is a powerful example of spirits production leadership.

John Mwaura (Kenya, Nairobi): John’s career has been built on performance and passion. From over 100 classics to mobile cocktail ventures, his aspiration to create his own spirit brand shows an entrepreneurial flair with community roots.

Kamsi Brown (Ghana, Accra): With accolades from Hennessy and Jameson, Kamsi is clearly on an upward trajectory. His commitment to mentoring female bartenders reinforces AJABU’s gender equity goals and his leadership potential across Africa.

Luyanda Peter (South Africa, Cape Town): Luyanda brings a bold and thoughtful perspective to the hospitality industry. With experience in both wine education and service, she is passionate about reshaping how hospitality is viewed, beyond being a stepping stone, but as a respected, long-term career. Her mission to advocate for sustainability, professionalism, and dignity in service aligns closely with AJABU’s commitment to industry transformation.

Mathias Odey (Nigeria, Lagos): With a strong ambassadorial background, Mathias aims to elevate local spirits culture. His goal to represent a brand aligns with his long-standing involvement in the industry and passion for storytelling through spirits.

Maynard Booyzen (South Africa, Johannesburg): Maynard’s flair and competitive spirit are matched by his quiet discipline. With a national podium finish at World Class SA and wins at KWV, his trajectory is upward. His self-awareness and drive for self-betterment set him apart.

Nande Ishuna (Namibia, Windhoek): A visionary builder of Namibia’s bar industry, Nande is creating infrastructure where none existed. His passion, perseverance, and self-funded efforts position him as a national leader and one of AJABU’s most impactful scholarship recipients.

Philasande Mnguni (South Africa, Johannesburg): With a creative background in film and event production, Philasande’s pivot to bartending suggests a blend of artistry and service. His storytelling potential may very well redefine what guest experience means in a digital-forward world.

Sekrobo Braide (Nigeria, Lagos): Sekrobo’s experience as a brand ambassador and drink strategist signals deep industry insight. His goal to honour African heritage through flavour makes him a culture-forward candidate for leadership and mentorship.

Thabiso Mabanna (South Africa, Ekurhuleni): With dual marketing degrees and a track record of top competition results, Thabiso’s bar vision is built on brand thinking and strategic collaboration. He’s a future brand manager or bar programme architect in the making.

Brian Leon Rutakingirwa (Uganda, Kampala): Brian’s rise from cleaner to head bartender speaks volumes about resilience and mentorship. His story is one of grit, vision, and the desire to uplift others, a pure embodiment of AJABU’s spirit.

Ester Samuel (Namibia, Windhoek): Ester’s story is layered with trust, community, and creative growth. From hosting tastings to guest lecturing on bar etiquette, her real-world impact is already changing how hospitality is taught and experienced.

Francis Amani Mushambi (South Africa, Cape Town): Francis blends mixology, advocacy, and mental health awareness to create inclusive, joyful bar spaces. Their work with storytelling and LGBTQIA+ communities adds necessary depth to AJABU’s mission.

George Mbaisi (Kenya, Nairobi): George is an inspiration-led bartender with competition credentials and leadership training. His mission to spread positivity through hospitality makes him a strong ambassador for East African bar culture.

James Nkalow (Nigeria, Abuja): From accounting to augmented reality cocktails, James is blending precision with play. His innovative edge and long-term goal to open a bar set him apart as a next-gen cocktail entrepreneur.

Jane Kabura (Kenya, Nairobi): Jane’s commitment to positive societal impact through hospitality and leadership shows a socially-driven motivation that aligns with AJABU’s broader community upliftment goals.

Tapatheo Nyamekye (Ghana, Accra:) A seasoned host, mentor, consultant and judge, Tapatheo’s experience across events and competitions makes him a stalwart of Ghana’s hospitality scene. His role in uplifting others cements his legacy.

Tonny Blair (Kenya, Nairobi): Tonny’s simple but passionate goal, to craft special cocktails and connect with people globally — reflects the heart of hospitality. His enthusiasm and openness to learning are AJABU-worthy qualities.

Prince Donor (Ghana, Accra): Prince is an educator and equity advocate. His work training female bartenders and calling out disparities in the industry exemplifies AJABU’s purpose: to raise the bar for everyone.

Sibyl Agbakpey (Ghana, Accra): As the force behind the Accra Bar Show’s marketing and community-building, Sibyl is showing how brand strategy and storytelling can shift perceptions of African hospitality. Her aspirations are continent-shaping.

Carol Maithufi (South Africa, Rustenburg): Carol’s mission to elevate her village bar to the level of her five-star guesthouse reflects a deep commitment to place-based excellence. She is proof that luxury and locality can coexist.

Christelle Reade-Jahn (South Africa, Cape Town): Christelle is a brandy evangelist and platform builder. Her work connecting premium producers to consumers through events and training aligns perfectly with AJABU’s goals to professionalise African spirits culture.

Ellen Du Preez (South Africa, Cape Town) :Ellen’s ambition to become a beverage consultant and open new restaurants reflects AJABU’s spirit of entrepreneurship and hands-on training as a gateway to greater career growth.

Fredrick Assin (Nigeria, Lagos): Fredrick’s long-term vision of owning a bar and mentoring others stems from years of operational experience. His drive to uplift others makes him a key talent in Nigeria’s next hospitality wave.

Pascal Mpiana (South Africa, Johannesburg): Pascal’s journey from barback to AGM demonstrates the power of perseverance. With passion and continuous training, his dream of owning a top-tier African venue is well within reach.

Randy Max Mortey (Ghana, Accra): Randy’s managerial outlook and aspirations to shape beverage programmes at scale speak to a strategic mindset. His desire to mentor and leave a legacy of excellence is well aligned with AJABU.

Winston Ochieng (Kenya, Diani): Winston’s competition wins and focus on innovation and sustainability show a modern, forward-thinking bartender with the tools to become a true industry leader.