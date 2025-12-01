Pick n Pay rolls out first Halo-led TVC, starring Mango Groove

Pick n Pay has unveiled its 2025 festive campaign — the first TVC delivered by Halo since the agency’s appointment as a creative partner in September. Directed by Pete Pohorsky of Plank Films and featuring South African icons Mango Groove, the launch marks a significant creative milestone for the retailer, blending Halo’s refreshed strategic direction with Pohorsky’s signature comic flair and warm, human-centred storytelling.

This year’s festive ad gives the classic “genie in a lamp” story a distinctly South African Christmas twist. It’s filled with heartfelt family moments, humour, music and the joy of sharing great food.

The spot opens on an elderly couple strolling along a sunny December beach. When the matriarch discovers an enamel kettle washed up on the shore, she rubs it clean of sand and accidentally summons the Christmas Genie, a wonderful character whose powers only work in December. From there, the Genie grants her three wishes, each one more charming and entertaining than the last.

A South African classic reimagined

For her first wish, she asks for the iconic Mango Groove to follow her around all December playing Christmas music. In a flash of magic, the band appears, fronted by Claire Johnston, and launches into their timeless hit Special Star. Just like that, a new Christmas classic is born.

Families reunited across continents

Her second wish is to bring her entire family, scattered all over the world, home for Christmas. In an instant, everyone appears around her, from a businessman still working in his office attire to expats arriving with freshly poured Guinness in hand. The moment is lively, messy and joyful, capturing the heart of the festive season: being together.

A feast with a twist

Her final wish is for a big, love-filled Christmas feast. Instead of conjuring a ready-made meal, the Genie playfully transports the entire family to a festive Pick n Pay, where they can choose all the ingredients for the perfect celebration themselves.

Cooking the Christmas meal is half the fun and the Genie knows the importance of letting the family choose and cook their feast. The film wraps with Pick n Pay’s festive message: “The More The Merrier.”

A celebration of South African festive spirit

This campaign is full of nostalgia, humour and all the sensory markers of a South African Summer Christmas. Through its playful story and heartfelt performances, it reflects the true magic of the season: gathering with loved ones, sharing good food and creating moments that last. Pick n Pay sets the table for all of it with its wide range of festive ingredients and treats.

Credits:

Halo

CCO – Dean Oelschig

MD – Amber Mackeurtan

Group Account Director – LJ Jackson

ECD – Coenie Grebe

GCO – Gareth O’Callaghan

CD – Kelly Brazier

Agency Producer – Shanon Leicher

Animator – Tiago Silva

Pick n Pay

Retail Executive Marketing – Katherine Madley

Creative consultant – Alistair King

Integrated Marketing Lead – Ianthe Sandnes

Marketing Manager/Brand Lead – Lameez Lawerence

Head of supermarket advertising – Phillip Gittins

Lawerence Coetzee – Constantia Store Manager

Production

Production House - Plank Films

Director - Peter Pohorsky

Producer - Seamus Bax

Production manager - Parveen Banderker

1st AD - Graham Hickson

DOP - Alard De Smidt

Art director - Gerhard Van Zyl

Stylist - Gabrielle De Gersigny

Post-production