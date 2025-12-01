Trending
Pick n Pay rolls out first Halo-led TVC, starring Mango Groove
This year’s festive ad gives the classic “genie in a lamp” story a distinctly South African Christmas twist. It’s filled with heartfelt family moments, humour, music and the joy of sharing great food.
The spot opens on an elderly couple strolling along a sunny December beach. When the matriarch discovers an enamel kettle washed up on the shore, she rubs it clean of sand and accidentally summons the Christmas Genie, a wonderful character whose powers only work in December. From there, the Genie grants her three wishes, each one more charming and entertaining than the last.
A South African classic reimagined
For her first wish, she asks for the iconic Mango Groove to follow her around all December playing Christmas music. In a flash of magic, the band appears, fronted by Claire Johnston, and launches into their timeless hit Special Star. Just like that, a new Christmas classic is born.
Families reunited across continents
Her second wish is to bring her entire family, scattered all over the world, home for Christmas. In an instant, everyone appears around her, from a businessman still working in his office attire to expats arriving with freshly poured Guinness in hand. The moment is lively, messy and joyful, capturing the heart of the festive season: being together.
A feast with a twist
Her final wish is for a big, love-filled Christmas feast. Instead of conjuring a ready-made meal, the Genie playfully transports the entire family to a festive Pick n Pay, where they can choose all the ingredients for the perfect celebration themselves.
Cooking the Christmas meal is half the fun and the Genie knows the importance of letting the family choose and cook their feast. The film wraps with Pick n Pay’s festive message: “The More The Merrier.”
A celebration of South African festive spirit
This campaign is full of nostalgia, humour and all the sensory markers of a South African Summer Christmas. Through its playful story and heartfelt performances, it reflects the true magic of the season: gathering with loved ones, sharing good food and creating moments that last. Pick n Pay sets the table for all of it with its wide range of festive ingredients and treats.
