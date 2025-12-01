South Africa
    Pick n Pay rolls out first Halo-led TVC, starring Mango Groove

    Pick n Pay has unveiled its 2025 festive campaign — the first TVC delivered by Halo since the agency’s appointment as a creative partner in September. Directed by Pete Pohorsky of Plank Films and featuring South African icons Mango Groove, the launch marks a significant creative milestone for the retailer, blending Halo’s refreshed strategic direction with Pohorsky’s signature comic flair and warm, human-centred storytelling.
    1 Dec 2025
    1 Dec 2025
    Pick n Pay rolls out first Halo-led TVC, starring Mango Groove

    This year’s festive ad gives the classic “genie in a lamp” story a distinctly South African Christmas twist. It’s filled with heartfelt family moments, humour, music and the joy of sharing great food.

    The spot opens on an elderly couple strolling along a sunny December beach. When the matriarch discovers an enamel kettle washed up on the shore, she rubs it clean of sand and accidentally summons the Christmas Genie, a wonderful character whose powers only work in December. From there, the Genie grants her three wishes, each one more charming and entertaining than the last.

    A South African classic reimagined

    For her first wish, she asks for the iconic Mango Groove to follow her around all December playing Christmas music. In a flash of magic, the band appears, fronted by Claire Johnston, and launches into their timeless hit Special Star. Just like that, a new Christmas classic is born.

    Families reunited across continents

    Her second wish is to bring her entire family, scattered all over the world, home for Christmas. In an instant, everyone appears around her, from a businessman still working in his office attire to expats arriving with freshly poured Guinness in hand. The moment is lively, messy and joyful, capturing the heart of the festive season: being together.

    A feast with a twist

    Her final wish is for a big, love-filled Christmas feast. Instead of conjuring a ready-made meal, the Genie playfully transports the entire family to a festive Pick n Pay, where they can choose all the ingredients for the perfect celebration themselves.

    Cooking the Christmas meal is half the fun and the Genie knows the importance of letting the family choose and cook their feast. The film wraps with Pick n Pay’s festive message: “The More The Merrier.”

    A celebration of South African festive spirit

    This campaign is full of nostalgia, humour and all the sensory markers of a South African Summer Christmas. Through its playful story and heartfelt performances, it reflects the true magic of the season: gathering with loved ones, sharing good food and creating moments that last. Pick n Pay sets the table for all of it with its wide range of festive ingredients and treats.

    Credits:

    Halo

    • CCO – Dean Oelschig
    • MD – Amber Mackeurtan
    • Group Account Director – LJ Jackson
    • ECD – Coenie Grebe
    • GCO – Gareth O’Callaghan
    • CD – Kelly Brazier
    • Agency Producer – Shanon Leicher
    • Animator – Tiago Silva

    Pick n Pay

    • Retail Executive Marketing – Katherine Madley
    • Creative consultant – Alistair King
    • Integrated Marketing Lead – Ianthe Sandnes
    • Marketing Manager/Brand Lead – Lameez Lawerence
    • Head of supermarket advertising – Phillip Gittins
    • Lawerence Coetzee – Constantia Store Manager

    Production

    • Production House - Plank Films
    • Director - Peter Pohorsky
    • Producer - Seamus Bax
    • Production manager - Parveen Banderker
    • 1st AD - Graham Hickson
    • DOP - Alard De Smidt
    • Art director - Gerhard Van Zyl
    • Stylist - Gabrielle De Gersigny

    Post-production

    • Editor - Xander van der Westhuizen (Strangelove)
    • Colourist - Nic Apostoli (Strangelove)
    • Online - Marco Raposa de Barbosa (Continuum)
    • Sound design - Lorens Persson (Sterling Sound)
