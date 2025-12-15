Subscribe & Follow
Jobs
- Financial Accountant Centurion
- Digital DTP Designer Bedfordview
- Investigation Officer Johannesburg
- Digital Account Director Cape Town
- Internal Account Manager Johannesburg
- Sales and new Business Executive Germiston
- Electrician N3 Highway: Tugela Toll Plaza
- Marketing Intern Vereeniging
- Pet Insurance Claims Consultant George
- Marketing Analyst Cape Town
#BehindtheCampaign: A cinematic Christmas with Samsung UK
The ad, entitled A Friend for Christmas, was directed by Woolf via St Mark’s Studios for agency Taylor Herring and is airing online and in cinemas.
It follows Laura, a child struggling to adjust after moving house and leaving her friends behind. She spends her days with imaginary friend Milo, watching neighbourhood children play outside in the snow without her. With help from her Grandad, Laura uses Samsung Galaxy AI’s Drawing Assist to realise a vivid creation, which is then brought to life on Christmas morning.
Ben Woolf explained: “The story was intended to show Samsung tech integrating into real family life. The film stands or falls on building a connection with the hero girl, Laura. The priority from my side was to capture a child's performance that feels real and grounded. Casting kids, particularly for commercials, is always a challenge - you want to balance a feeling of authenticity with clear storytelling to land the beats in the right order.”
He added: “We wanted to make a film that felt emotionally true and showcased the power of AI in a Christmassy setting, demonstrating how AI can fit into a relatable family dynamic, becoming a tool that helps a child's imagination spill into the real world. We aimed for a warm, organic look and feel - keeping the camera language unobtrusive so performance and emotion stayed front and centre. The goal was intimacy and softness, letting the world feel real so that when the AI is introduced, it lands as wonder rather than VFX.”
Samsung backed the ad with research among 2,000 parents that showed that the age of six is when parents believe their child’s imagination is at its most vivid.
Credits:
- Title: A Friend for Christmas
- Brand: Samsung
- Product: Galaxy AI’s Drawing Assist on Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra
- Agency: Taylor Herring
- Prod co: St Marks Studios
- Distribution: Cinema, online and social
Production Company / St Marks Studios:
- EP in charge of production: Dai Williams
- Managing partner: Liam Simpson
- Senior producer: Isabel Steuble-Johnson
- Producer: Laura Carter
Production team:
- Director: Ben Woolf
- DoP: Keidrych Wasley
- Production designer: Victoria Thomas-Wood
- Editor: Ben Taylor
Agency / Taylor Herring:
- Chief creative officer: Peter Mountstevens
- Associate director: Rosie Cope
- Senior account manager: Hannah Priestley
- Creatives: Jamie Hesketh & Evie Moysen
Client: Samsung
- Brand Llad: Lucy Coombs
- Senior product marketing manager: Jade Simmons
- Junior PR manager: Danny Kent
Cast:
- Hero girl (Laura): Rhiannon Murphy
- Grandfather: Wayne Swann
- Mum: Rochelle Gadd
- Dad: Phil West