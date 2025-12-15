Saving Grace Education Group strengthens online education through world-class technology

Saving Grace Education Group (SGEG) has strengthened its position in South Africa’s online education sector through a major investment in world-class learning and school management technology. The group has implemented a full Canvas LMS (Instructure) license, integrated with the RISE School Management and Reporting System, marking a significant step in the professionalization of online schooling in South Africa.

This strategic investment supports SGEG’s long-term vision to deliver a premium, technology-driven online schooling experience aligned with international standards while remaining fully compliant with South African curricula.

Global learning standards powered by Canvas LMS

Canvas by Instructure is widely regarded as one of the world’s leading learning management systems and is used by top schools, universities and training institutions globally. Through Canvas, Saving Grace Education Group provides a secure, centralised digital learning environment where students can access lessons, assessments, grades, feedback and academic progress in one platform.

The system supports self-paced online learning for Grades R–9 as well as structured, CAPS- and SACAI-aligned programmes for Grades 10–12, enabling consistent academic delivery, secure assessments and transparent performance tracking across all phases.

Local South African support through Opencollab

To ensure system reliability and continuity, SGEG has partnered with Open collab, the official Canvas technology partner in South Africa. This partnership provides students, parents and teachers with access to local, real-time technical support, as well as professional oversight of system updates, security protocols and platform integrations.

Local technical support plays a critical role in maintaining stability within an online school environment and ensures minimal disruption to teaching and learning.

Streamlined reporting and administration with RISE School Management

As part of its digital ecosystem, Saving Grace Education Group is also implementing the RISE School Management System, a cloud-based platform designed to modernise academic administration and reporting.

Key features include:

Automated, professionally formatted report cards



Teacher dashboards for efficient marking and academic comments



Parent portals with ongoing visibility of learner progress



Data-driven insights to support leadership and academic decision-making.

The integration between Canvas and RISE significantly reduces manual administration while improving accuracy, turnaround times and transparency for families.

A technology-driven approach to online schooling

According to Saving Grace Education Group, the investment reflects a broader commitment to combining international education technology with strong local partnerships. The aim is to provide South African families with a secure, professional and future-focused online schooling option that meets the growing demand for flexible, high-quality digital education.

Looking ahead to 2026

With 2026 enrolments now open and a national Gauteng billboard campaign launched on 1 November 2025, Saving Grace Education Group continues to strengthen its position as a leading online schooling provider in South Africa – supported by world-class learning technology, robust local partnerships and a clear focus on long-term educational excellence.

