    Saving Grace Education Group opens 2026 enrolments and invites parents to reflect on their child’s 2025 year

    Issued by Saving Grace Education
    3 Dec 2025
    3 Dec 2025
    Saving Grace Education Group opens 2026 enrolments and invites parents to reflect on their child&#x2019;s 2025 year

    As the 2025 academic year draws to a close, Saving Grace Education Group (SGEG) encourages parents nationwide to reflect on one essential question:

    How did school make your child feel this year?

    Emotional wellbeing matters too

    Report cards reveal academic progress, but SGEG emphasises that emotional wellbeing is equally important in understanding a child’s true school experience.

    Children are naturally honest. They openly talk about environments that inspire them, motivate them, and bring out their best. When a school environment nurtures confidence, creativity, and a sense of belonging, children will always have something positive to share.

    However, when children consistently respond with short phrases like “fine”, “okay”, or “I don’t know”, it may indicate that the school environment did not inspire or support them.

    Silence — or having “no opinion” about a place where they spend most of their time — often speaks louder than words. It can be a sign of emotional disconnection, lack of support, or feeling unseen in the classroom.

    Why this reflection matters

    Year-end offers parents the perfect opportunity to evaluate whether their chosen school aligned with the educational vision they had for their child. This includes examining whether the school environment:

    • Encouraged motivation and independence
    • Built confidence
    • Supported emotional wellbeing
    • Stimulated creativity and curiosity

    Or whether it led to:

    • Anxiety
    • Withdrawal
    • Frustration
    • A decline in academic interest
    • Demotivation

    What parents reported in 2025

    SGEG has seen a rise in enquiries from families whose children faced challenges in traditional schooling environments this year. Parents commonly reported:

    • Academic underperformance
    • Overcrowded classrooms
    • Social pressure or bullying
    • Loss of motivation
    • Anxiety or mood changes
    • Reluctance to attend school

    A safe, modern alternative for 2026

    Saving Grace Education Group offers a progressive online schooling model designed to support personalised learning, emotional wellbeing, and academic excellence.

    Updated key features

    • SACAI Registered Distance Education Provider
    • KABV-Kurrikulum:
      - Graad R–9 (self paced learning)
      - Graad 10–12 (SACAI-geregistreer)
    • CAPS Curriculum – Grade R to Grade 9
    • Self-Paced Learning Pathways
    • FET Phase SACAI – Grade 10 to Grade 12
    • Cambridge Curriculum – Reception to AS Level
    • Special Needs Curriculum – Grade R to Grade 10
    • Remedial CAPS Curriculum – Grade R to Grade 9

    At SGEG, we embrace uniqueness and students learn at their own pace.

    2026 enrolments now open

    Enrol now and pay 2025 registration fees

    Parents seeking a fresh start for their children in 2026 — especially those who struggled academically, emotionally, or socially in 2025 — are encouraged to join Saving Grace Education Group for a supportive and reimagined learning journey.

    Contact information

    Website: www.savinggraceeducation.co.za
    Email: az.oc.noitacudeecarggnivas@ofni
    Office Number: 021 300 8859
    WhatsApp: 060 801 7899

    Saving Grace Education Group

    Leaders in online homeschooling and self-paced learning

    Saving Grace Education
    Saving Grace Education Group, SA’s No.1 Online Homeschool. SACAI-registered. Offering CAPS, Cambridge & Special Needs curricula, Grades R–12/Reception–A-Level, with flexible, world-class self-paced learning.
