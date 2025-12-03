Saving Grace Education Group opens 2026 enrolments and invites parents to reflect on their child’s 2025 year

As the 2025 academic year draws to a close, Saving Grace Education Group (SGEG) encourages parents nationwide to reflect on one essential question:

How did school make your child feel this year?

Emotional wellbeing matters too

Report cards reveal academic progress, but SGEG emphasises that emotional wellbeing is equally important in understanding a child’s true school experience.

Children are naturally honest. They openly talk about environments that inspire them, motivate them, and bring out their best. When a school environment nurtures confidence, creativity, and a sense of belonging, children will always have something positive to share.

However, when children consistently respond with short phrases like “fine”, “okay”, or “I don’t know”, it may indicate that the school environment did not inspire or support them.

Silence — or having “no opinion” about a place where they spend most of their time — often speaks louder than words. It can be a sign of emotional disconnection, lack of support, or feeling unseen in the classroom.

Why this reflection matters

Year-end offers parents the perfect opportunity to evaluate whether their chosen school aligned with the educational vision they had for their child. This includes examining whether the school environment:

Encouraged motivation and independence



Built confidence



Supported emotional wellbeing



Stimulated creativity and curiosity

Or whether it led to:

Anxiety



Withdrawal



Frustration



A decline in academic interest



Demotivation

What parents reported in 2025

SGEG has seen a rise in enquiries from families whose children faced challenges in traditional schooling environments this year. Parents commonly reported:

Academic underperformance



Overcrowded classrooms



Social pressure or bullying



Loss of motivation



Anxiety or mood changes



Reluctance to attend school

A safe, modern alternative for 2026

Saving Grace Education Group offers a progressive online schooling model designed to support personalised learning, emotional wellbeing, and academic excellence.

Updated key features

SACAI Registered Distance Education Provider



KABV-Kurrikulum:

- Graad R–9 (self paced learning)

- Graad 10–12 (SACAI-geregistreer)



- Graad R–9 (self paced learning) - Graad 10–12 (SACAI-geregistreer) CAPS Curriculum – Grade R to Grade 9



Self-Paced Learning Pathways



FET Phase SACAI – Grade 10 to Grade 12



Cambridge Curriculum – Reception to AS Level



Special Needs Curriculum – Grade R to Grade 10



Remedial CAPS Curriculum – Grade R to Grade 9

At SGEG, we embrace uniqueness and students learn at their own pace.

2026 enrolments now open

Enrol now and pay 2025 registration fees

Parents seeking a fresh start for their children in 2026 — especially those who struggled academically, emotionally, or socially in 2025 — are encouraged to join Saving Grace Education Group for a supportive and reimagined learning journey.

