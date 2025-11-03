South Africa
Education Primary & Secondary Education
    Saving Grace Education Group launches national billboard campaign to drive 2026 enrollments

    Saving Grace Education Group (SGEG), one of South Africa’s fastest-growing online homeschooling providers, has officially launched a nationwide billboard campaign in Gauteng to promote 2026 enrollments across its CAPS, Cambridge, and Special Needs pathways.
    Issued by Saving Grace Education
    3 Nov 2025
    The campaign, created in collaboration with Base X Studio and AdOutpost, aims to reach families seeking flexible, affordable, and high-quality online education that fits into their modern lifestyles.

    “This campaign is about giving parents confidence in choosing online education that truly works,” says the SGEG Executive Team. “We want every learner in South Africa – regardless of location or circumstance – to have access to a world-class, self-paced education system.”

    Empowering learners through flexibility and excellence

    Saving Grace Education Group offers three distinct academic pathways designed to meet the diverse needs of South African learners:

    • CAPS Curriculum: Grade R–9 (self paced learning) – Grade 10–12 (SACAI registered)
    • KABV-Kurrikulum: Graad R–9 (self paced learning) – Graad 10–12 (SACAI-geregistreer)
    • Cambridge International: Reception to A Level
    • Special Needs Pathway: Grade R–10 (supported learning)

    Each pathway is delivered 100% online through interactive lessons, recorded classes, and personalised learner support, allowing students to learn at their own pace, from anywhere.

    Learners benefit from:

    • Structured, self-paced online learning
    • Qualified, SACE-registered teachers
    • Continuous academic support
    • Affordable monthly fees with flexible payment options
    • Access to all learning resources and assessments digitally

    Connecting families through modern learning

    As part of the 2026 enrolment season, SGEG invites parents to secure their child’s place early and enjoy the 2025 registration fee rates, including a 50% discount on all new registrations completed before 31 December 2025.

    Website: www.savinggraceeducation.co.za | Email: az.oc.noitacudeecarggnivas@ofni | Tel: 021 300 8859

    This offer supports SGEG’s mission to make quality, flexible education accessible to every learner, whether in large cities or rural areas, while helping parents plan ahead for 2026.

    “Education shouldn’t be limited by distance or school walls,” adds SGEG. “Our mission is to help learners grow confidently, independently, and academically, wherever they are.”

    Billboard site locations – Gauteng launch

    The first phase of the campaign features high-visibility billboards in key commuter zones, including:

    • Woodmead Drive
    • Cnr Allandale and Pretoria Road
    • Waterfall Drive (outside Transnet Building)
    • Lynwood Drive, Lynwood Ridge
    • Main Road, Bryanston
    • Sefako Makgatho Drive (Zambesi)
    • N1 Brakfontein off-ramp
    • Honeydew Manor: Cnr Scott Avenue and Christiaan de Wet Road

    These locations were selected to reach working parents, families, and commuters across Gauteng, encouraging early enrolment for 2026.

    About Saving Grace Education Group (SGEG)

    Saving Grace Education Group is a SACAI-registered online homeschooling institution providing CAPS, Cambridge, and Special Needs pathways for Grades R–12. The organisation combines academic excellence with innovation, flexibility, and accessibility, preparing learners to thrive in an evolving digital world.

    Saving Grace Education
    Saving Grace Education Group, SA’s No.1 Online Homeschool. SACAI-registered. Offering CAPS, Cambridge & Special Needs curricula, Grades R–12/Reception–A-Level, with flexible, world-class self-paced learning.
