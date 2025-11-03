South Africa
    Majority approval for Curro buyout offer

    The Jannie Mouton Foundation's R7.2bn buyout offer of Curro School's has been given the go-head, after an overwhelming majority of shareholders voted in favour of the deal at a general meeting on Friday, 31 October 2025.
    3 Nov 2025
    The vote saw 99.98% of Curro Holdings shareholders back Jannie Mouton's offer, which will see the delisting of the company off the JSE and the group turned into an public benefit organisation (PBO).

    According to an announcement published by BusinessTech, trading in Curro scheme shares on the JSE is expected to be suspended from the commencement of trade on about 26 November 2026.

    Curro’s listing on the JSE will then be terminated from 2 December 2025, with the company going private.

    The deal has been unconditionally approved by the Namibian Competition Commission, but remains subject to approval by the South African and Botswana Competition Authorities.

