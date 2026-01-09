South Africa
Energy & Mining Mining
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Move over, AngloTeck, Rio Tinto-Glencore has entered the chat

    In a move that has the potential to create the world's largest company with a combined market value of nearly $207bn, Rio Tinto confirmed that it is in early talks to acquire Glencore.
    9 Jan 2026
    9 Jan 2026
    Glencore headquarters in Baar, Canton of Zug, Switzerland. Image credit: , , via Wikimedia Commons
    Glencore headquarters in Baar, Canton of Zug, Switzerland. Image credit: Paradise Chronicle, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

    Given the growing demand for metals to fuel the energy transition and artificial intelligence (AI), mining companies worldwide are revving up to accumulate metals, including copper.

    This has, in turn, sparked a wave of project expansions and takeover attempts, including the pending merger of Anglo American and Teck Resources, to create a copper-focused industry heavyweight.

    Rio Tinto and Glencore were tight-lipped about what this tie-up may entail, including which assets could be included, in what is the second round of talks in just over a year between the two.

    Glencore approached Rio Tinto in late 2024 for a deal that did not ultimately proceed.

    The companies said the expectation was that it would involve an all-share buyout of "some or all" of Glencore by Rio Tinto.

    However, they did not disclose whether there would be a takeover premium or who would manage the combined company if the world's largest-ever mining deal was completed.

    The companies said there was no certainty that the terms of any deal or offer would be agreed upon after the Financial Times first reported the revived talks. Under UK takeover rules, Rio Tinto has until 5 February to make a formal offer for Glencore or say it will not proceed.

    US-listed shares of Glencore were up 6% after the talks were confirmed. But Rio Tinto’s Australian-listed shares fell as much as 6.4% in the biggest intraday fall since July 2022 against a broader positive market.

    Rio Tinto, a global iron ore giant, has a market capitalisation of about $142bn. Glencore, one of the world’s largest base metal producers, is valued at $65bn as of its last close.

    Read more: Mining, copper, Anglo American, Financial Times, Rio Tinto, mining companies, artificial intelligence, Glencore, metals, copper mining, AI, energy transition, teck resources
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz