Heavy rainfall warning issued for Kruger National Park visitors

Visitors heading to the Kruger National Park this weekend have been urged to exercise caution following a forecast of heavy rainfall across Mpumalanga and Limpopo, according to the South African Weather Service (SAWS).

SAWS has warned that significant rainfall is expected from Saturday, 10 January to Monday, 12 January, with some areas receiving up to 50mm of rain. Thunderstorms and localised flooding are also possible.

In the Kruger National Park, rainfall is expected to begin in the western sections, spreading eastward as the weekend progresses. Wet conditions may affect road accessibility and travel within the park.

Safety guidance for park visitors

Kruger National Park management has advised visitors to take the following precautions during the period of heavy rainfall:

• Avoid low-lying areas, including riverbeds and floodplains, which may flood quickly

• Exercise caution on gravel roads, which can become slippery and hazardous during heavy rain

• Monitor official weather updates from SAWS and the park’s communication channels

• Travel earlier in the day and aim to return to accommodation before heavier rainfall sets in

• Ensure emergency preparedness, including a roadworthy vehicle, sufficient water and food, and a fully charged mobile phone

Park rangers remain available to assist visitors in case of emergencies.

Visitors urged to plan carefully

While rainfall can enhance the park’s landscape and wildlife viewing, authorities have stressed the importance of remaining vigilant and adhering to safety guidance to ensure a safe visit.

Visitors are encouraged to check the official Kruger National Park website or contact park reception desks for real-time updates.