South Africa
Tourism Travel
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Cape Town TourismEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Heavy rainfall warning issued for Kruger National Park visitors

    Visitors heading to the Kruger National Park this weekend have been urged to exercise caution following a forecast of heavy rainfall across Mpumalanga and Limpopo, according to the South African Weather Service (SAWS).
    9 Jan 2026
    9 Jan 2026
    Source: Altaileopard via
    Source: Altaileopard via Wikimedia Commons

    SAWS has warned that significant rainfall is expected from Saturday, 10 January to Monday, 12 January, with some areas receiving up to 50mm of rain. Thunderstorms and localised flooding are also possible.

    In the Kruger National Park, rainfall is expected to begin in the western sections, spreading eastward as the weekend progresses. Wet conditions may affect road accessibility and travel within the park.

    Safety guidance for park visitors

    Kruger National Park management has advised visitors to take the following precautions during the period of heavy rainfall:

    • Avoid low-lying areas, including riverbeds and floodplains, which may flood quickly
    • Exercise caution on gravel roads, which can become slippery and hazardous during heavy rain
    • Monitor official weather updates from SAWS and the park’s communication channels
    • Travel earlier in the day and aim to return to accommodation before heavier rainfall sets in
    • Ensure emergency preparedness, including a roadworthy vehicle, sufficient water and food, and a fully charged mobile phone

    Park rangers remain available to assist visitors in case of emergencies.

    Visitors urged to plan carefully

    While rainfall can enhance the park’s landscape and wildlife viewing, authorities have stressed the importance of remaining vigilant and adhering to safety guidance to ensure a safe visit.

    Visitors are encouraged to check the official Kruger National Park website or contact park reception desks for real-time updates.

    Read more: tourism industry, South Africa Tourism, travel industry, tourism and travel, tourism safety
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz