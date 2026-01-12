South Africa
    CapeNature cautions visitors on wildlife encounters as Western Cape wildfires blaze on

    12 Jan 2026
    The Western Cape is in the full throes of its wildfire season. At the same time, visitors from all over are flocking to the region to take in its natural beauty. CapeNature is cautioning visitors to obey the law and act accordingly when encountering wildlife affected by fires.
    Image credit: CapeNature/Facebook

    “We remind members of the public that our unique fynbos ecosystem is adapted to fire, and it is a natural and necessary ecological process for fynbos,” it said in a statement.

    To date, the Western Cape has authorised 38 aerial firefighting missions this season, with approximately 90,000 hectares burnt by the recent fires.

    According to the Provincial Disaster Management Centre, R15m has been spent on aerial firefighting support, with further funding being considered as hot and dry conditions are expected to persist beyond March.

    CapeNature has reminded the public that wildlife displaced or affected by fire must not be touched, captured, fed, or removed.

    Although animals may appear injured or disoriented, many can move away and recover without intervention.

    Unnecessary handling can cause severe stress, injury, or death, and may place people and wildlife at risk.

    Only trained and authorised individuals and/or facilities are permitted to handle, transport, or rehabilitate wild animals, in line with environmental legislation, and that have the required permits in place.

    It warns that removing wildlife without authorisation is unlawful, even when done with good intentions.

    CapeNature’s contact information can be found on its website.

