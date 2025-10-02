All aboard for the 2025 Hermanus Whale Festival

Taking place from 3–5 October 2025, the 2025 Hermanus Whale Festival welcomes Réunion Island as a guest of honour.

This partnership highlights shared commitment to marine conservation, from whale-watching and turtle protection, to eco-tourism, as both destinations welcome migrating whales and build bridges of ocean stewardship.

Now in its 34th year, the Hermanus Whale Festival remains one of the only eco-marine-centred festival of its kind, globally.

Conservation forms its backbone: in the Eco-Marine Village, marine NGOs, scientists, and citizen-science programmes collaborate to offer educational exhibits, interactive displays, and hands-on experiences.

Organisations such as the Dyer Island Conservation Trust, Marine Dynamics, Whale Coast Conservation, CapeNature, SANParks and local community science groups will present on topics like marine pollution, estuary health, whale ecology and sustainable ocean tourism.

Alongside that, the festival offers a full schedule of culture, food, and entertainment. Expect live music and a beer fest, a street parade, a 10km fun run along the coastal path, a treasure hunt, a big screen rugby broadcast (Springboks vs Argentina on Saturday), craft markets, family-friendly zones and special features like the Whales & Wheels Classic Car Show and the Whale Festival Kruger Invitational Strongman Show.

The programme flows from early morning through into the evening, with the Eco-Marine marquees operating in full during daytime, to reach school groups and families, while live performances and food courts keep the energy alive into the night.

For those looking to escape the outdoor bustle, the Hisense SA Nature Cinema is a must-visit at the Whale Museum on Market Square. Proudly featuring Triggerfish Animation Studios, South Africa’s award-winning animation house, the Nature Cinema will screen shorts and films over the weekend, utilising Hisense SA’s 300” Portable C2 Ultra Laser Projector - offering viewers a moment of calm, with breath-taking visuals, indoors.

As the festival gears up, the eco-marine message remains central: marine conservation is not just a sidebar, it’s the reason this festival matters. With Réunion Island’s involvement and the contribution of conservation organisations, the 2025 Hermanus Whale Festival represents more than any other annual celebration: it’s a call for shared responsibility towards our oceans and its wildlife.

For more, go to www.hermanuswhalefestival.co.za.