South Africa
Tourism Responsible Tourism
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

IMC ConferencePendoringBizTrendsBizTrendsTVLoeries Creative WeekOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

Bizcommunity.comaHead Marketing ServicesCity Lodge HotelsEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Nominations open for SanParks 2025 Kudu Awards

    The South African National Parks (SanParks) 20th Annual Kudu Awards are now open for nominations.
    3 Oct 2025
    3 Oct 2025
    Source: © Boucher Legacy The South African National Parks (SanParks) 20th Annual Kudu Awards are now open for nominations
    Source: © Boucher Legacy Boucher Legacy The South African National Parks (SanParks) 20th Annual Kudu Awards are now open for nominations

    The Kudu Awards honour and celebrate people whose conservation efforts and national pride are exemplary.

    The purpose of the awards is to recognise external stakeholders for their contributions and efforts in making SanParks the custodian of choice for the national parks system in South Africa.

    The awards also aim to enhance equitable and sustainable relationships with various external communities that have a particular caring interest in the national parks of our country.

    The Kudu Awards are open to all people from various backgrounds with a passion and love for conservation and wildlife.

    As custodians of South Africa’s natural heritage, SanParks Vision 2040 is a collective call to action where shared ownership, inclusivity and innovation will drive the future of conservation there.

    We encourage all of South Africa to celebrate the achievements of those around them and to pay tribute to those who work effortlessly to put our parks at the forefront of conservation.

    Award winners will take home a financial reward as well.

    The awards consist of the following categories:

    • Corporate
    • Non-Governmental Organisations
    • Media Contribution to Conservation and Eco-Tourism
    • Community Contribution to Conservation
    • Environmental Education
    • Individual Contribution to Conservation
    • Professional Stakeholders
    • Associated Partners
    • Women in Conservation
    • Youth in Conservation
    • Innovation.

    The final date for entries is 16 October 2025. The award winners will be announced at a function to be held in November. Nominate your conservation hero today and be an inspiration to others. Go to for the nomination form.

    Read more: SANParks, South African National Parks, Kudu Awards
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    Marketing & Media
    Expand
    Retail
    Expand
    ICT
    Expand
    Finance
    Expand
    ESG & Sustainability
    Expand
    HR & Management
    Expand
    Tourism & Travel
    Expand

    Latest jobs

    Tips
    Travel Account ManagerCape TownGVI19 Aug
    Sales Enrolment ManagerCape TownGVI7 Aug
    More jobs
    Education
    Expand
    Construction & Engineering
    Expand
    Property
    Expand
    Logistics & Transport
    Expand
    Entrepreneurship
    Expand
    Agriculture
    Expand
    Healthcare
    Expand
    Legal
    Expand
    Automotive
    Expand
    Manufacturing
    Expand
    Energy & Mining
    Expand
    Lifestyle
    Expand
    Let's do Biz