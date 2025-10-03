Nominations open for SanParks 2025 Kudu Awards

The South African National Parks (SanParks) 20th Annual Kudu Awards are now open for nominations.

Source: © Boucher Legacy Boucher Legacy The South African National Parks (SanParks) 20th Annual Kudu Awards are now open for nominations

The Kudu Awards honour and celebrate people whose conservation efforts and national pride are exemplary.

The purpose of the awards is to recognise external stakeholders for their contributions and efforts in making SanParks the custodian of choice for the national parks system in South Africa.

The awards also aim to enhance equitable and sustainable relationships with various external communities that have a particular caring interest in the national parks of our country.

The Kudu Awards are open to all people from various backgrounds with a passion and love for conservation and wildlife.

As custodians of South Africa’s natural heritage, SanParks Vision 2040 is a collective call to action where shared ownership, inclusivity and innovation will drive the future of conservation there.

We encourage all of South Africa to celebrate the achievements of those around them and to pay tribute to those who work effortlessly to put our parks at the forefront of conservation.

Award winners will take home a financial reward as well.

The awards consist of the following categories:

Corporate



Non-Governmental Organisations



Media Contribution to Conservation and Eco-Tourism

Community Contribution to Conservation

Environmental Education

Individual Contribution to Conservation

Professional Stakeholders

Associated Partners

Women in Conservation

Youth in Conservation

Innovation.

The final date for entries is 16 October 2025. The award winners will be announced at a function to be held in November. Nominate your conservation hero today and be an inspiration to others. Go to for the nomination form.