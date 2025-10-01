South Africa
ESG Inclusion, Empowerment & Social Justice
    SanParks and NYDA launch initiative to empower disabled entrepreneurs

    A new partnership between the South African National Parks (SanParks) and the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) aims to create inclusive economic empowerment by bolstering entrepreneurs with disabilities. The initiative is aimed at redressing challenges – including social stigma, physical barriers, and insufficient business management skills – faced by People with Disabilities (PWDs).
    1 Oct 2025
    A significant milestone of the programme is the financial injection of R880,000 provided to 32 attendees, enabling them to kickstart or expand their businesses. Image supplied.
    These obstacles have long hindered full participation in South Africa’s economic landscape, despite constitutional guarantees of equality, dignity, and freedom for all citizens.

    In line with the South African Constitution, which affirms the rights of every individual to equal access and opportunity, this initiative seeks to dismantle systemic barriers and foster inclusive economic participation.

    Through targeted business management training, participants are equipped with essential skills to start, manage, and grow their enterprises.

    Additionally, the programme connects them to potential markets, suppliers, and business networks, creating pathways to sustainable entrepreneurship.

    The initiative is deeply rooted in the principles of skills development, a cornerstone of South Africa’s broader socio-economic transformation agenda.

    By investing in human capital, particularly among marginalised groups, SANParks and NYDA aim to build a more inclusive and resilient economy.

    A significant milestone of the programme is the financial injection of R880,000 provided to 32 attendees, enabling them to kickstart or expand their businesses.

    This support not only empowers individuals but also contributes to broader community upliftment and job creation.

