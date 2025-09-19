African businesses urged to unlock growth through disability inclusion

African companies that ignore disability inclusion (that’s overlooking 80 million people with disabilities across the continent) are essentially “leaving growth on the table.” And the research backs the potential of this untapped market: people with disabilities control $18.3tn in annual spending power worldwide. And yet 98% say that media, marketing, products and services fail to reflect their reality. Africa’s first-ever Valuable 500 Summit, hosted at The Houghton Hotel in Johannesburg by Afrika Tikkun in partnership with the Valuable 500 and the Gauteng Provincial Government, sought to unlock the potential of this untapped market.

"Businesses that embrace disability and inclusion consistently outperform others.

“They access new markets, start breakthrough innovations, win the war for talent and create energy in organisations that are unparalleled," said Paul Polman, Valuable 500 chair of the advisory board and former Unilever CEO.

Embedding disability inclusion

The Valuable 500 is a global movement that has brought together over 500 of the world's most influential companies to embed disability inclusion into corporate strategy.

Valuable 500 Africa is distinctly positioned as an African-led initiative, built by African businesses for African communities.

For more than three decades, leading non-profit Afrika Tikkun has championed holistic social and economic development for young people in South Africa through its award-winning Cradle-to-Career 360° model.

Now, through its partnership with the Valuable 500, the organisation is extending that vision by committing to help foster workplaces, communities and systems that are accessible to all.

"Business in Africa has always thrived on creativity and resilience, driven by a dynamic entrepreneurial spirit that solves problems others ignore," said Valuable 500 CEO Katy Talikowska.

“With approximately 80 million people living with disabilities, this is not a marginal group – this untapped potential represents enormous talent to drive companies and strengthen communities."

Talikowska emphasised that African entrepreneurs are uniquely positioned to lead: "African entrepreneurs are solving problems that the rest of the world hasn't even figured out exist, let alone how to fix.

“Africa is doing it in environments where inclusion often has to be part of the solution because exclusion simply does not work."

Polman stressed that successful inclusion goes far beyond compliance: "Real inclusion means people with disabilities are included in decision-making roles.

“They are not token hires but genuine voices, shaping strategy and innovation."

True inclusion

Research presented at the summit revealed that only 25% of companies had disability inclusion as a board-level priority before joining the Valuable 500.

However, companies that commit to genuine inclusion see measurable business results.

"The leaders who succeed at disability inclusion aren't the ones following a strict set of rules or viewing disability inclusion as a compliance issue – they're the ones who understand that this is fundamentally about talent and innovation," Talikowska explained.

Afrika Tikkun Group CEO Marc Lubner challenged delegates to move beyond discussion to action: "This convening is about more than dialogue — it is about shaping a future in which young people and persons with disabilities are not left on the margins, but are recognised as central to Africa’s economic growth.

“True inclusion is realised when workplaces, policies and systems are intentionally designed for accessibility, guided by the principles of universal design and inclusive innovation.”

“Today we gather to align business, government and civil society around a shared commitment: to remove barriers, create accessible workplaces and unlock meaningful opportunities for the next generation.

“In doing so, we are not only upholding rights and dignity — we are expanding the very foundation of Africa’s talent, creativity and competitiveness.

He told delegates their presence reflected the belief that inclusion is not charity, but strategy; not an aspiration, but an imperative.

“Together, we can build an Africa and a world, where every young person and every person with a disability has the chance to live, work and thrive,” concluded Lubner.

Challenges

Phuti Mabelebele, chief director of advocacy and mainstreaming at the Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, acknowledged ongoing challenges despite policy frameworks.

"There's marginalisation, discrimination, negative attitudes that continue to be perpetuated against persons with disabilities."

However, she noted that South Africa has launched a G20 disability inclusion working group to integrate inclusion into global economic discussions, supported by four strategic frameworks guiding public and private sectors.

With 527 global companies already committed, Valuable 500 Africa represents the movement's expansion into one of the world's fastest-growing economic regions, targeting companies that "understand where the world is heading and want to help shape that future."