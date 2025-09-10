How Vodacom and ER24 are bridging the communication gap for South Africa's Deaf community

Over 600,000 South Africans use South African Sign Language (SASL), and it's one of the country’s official languages. However, Deaf and speech- and hearing-impaired South Africans still struggle to access essential services. This is why collaborations like the one between ER24 and Vodacom are so crucial in ensuring South African communication services are more accessible.

The collaboration began in 2017 with the launch of the Vodacom 112 Emergency Services App, linking customers directly to the ER24 Emergency Contact Centre.

No one left behind

It has since expanded to include the introduction and management of the National Relay Service (NRS) – for those who rely on SASL and other accessible formats to interact with the wider world.

As Rajes Govender, contact centre manager at ER24, explains, "Vodacom’s NRS enables seamless communication for those who are Deaf or hard of hearing, making it possible for them to engage fully in society.

“The service provides various options, including a video relay service with a SASL interpreter, a voice relay service, and a text relay service for those with speech impairments."

People can choose from a range of relay services tailored to their specific needs, including voice relay, text relay, live chat, captioned telephony relay, and video relay – free to registered Vodacom prepaid and contract customers.

Specially trained relay officers interpret calls and messages in real time, facilitating clear communication between users and the people or services they are interacting with.

Ensuring equal access

There are currently eight national relay officers – three are qualified SASL interpreters and five can assist with voice-related queries from Blind and Paraplegic patients.

With the option of both video and voice-based services, the broader disabled community can reach out to ER24 when they need emergency medical assistance.

"At Vodacom, we believe the NRS is vital in ensuring equal access to everyday services that many take for granted,” says Fay Saib, managing executive of customer operations at Vodacom.

“For members of the Deaf community, simple tasks like booking a doctor’s appointment, reserving a table, or even calling for help in an emergency can be overwhelming.

“The NRS bridges that gap by bringing these services directly to their phones. As Vodacom, we remain committed to developing inclusive, people-centred digital solutions, and we are proud to partner with ER24 in this important initiative."

“This partnership is so much more than a national awareness month,” Govender concludes.

“It’s about independence, dignity, and ensuring that no South African is excluded from the care and services they need.”