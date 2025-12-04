Kenya to sell 15% Safaricom stake to Vodacom in $1.6bn deal
Facing high public debt, limited room to raise taxes, and annual debt repayments that absorb 40% of government revenues, president William Ruto's administration has increasingly turned to asset sales to bolster its finances.
Safaricom, Kenya's biggest company by market capitalisation, accounts for a lion's share of daily trading volumes on the Nairobi Securities Exchange.
Vodacom, which already owns 39.9% of Safaricom through Vodafone Kenya, will pay S34 per share, a 20% premium to the share's closing price of S28.20 on Wednesday, 3 December
The purchase will lift Vodacom's stake to 55%, giving the South African group effective control of Safaricom, widely known for its M-Pesa mobile money service.
Vodacom does not intend to launch a takeover offer once the acquisition is completed, Safaricom said in a statement late on Wednesday, 3 December, adding that it will apply to the market regulator for an exemption.
The Kenyan government, which currently holds 35% of Safaricom, will see its stake reduced to 20%.
Vodacom will also buy the rights to future dividends on the state's remaining shares, paying the government an upfront S40.2bn, Safaricom said.
Safaricom is held by a range of offshore funds and investors, including HSBC, Norges Bank and Mobius, according to LSEG-compiled data.
