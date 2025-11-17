Influencer-driven campaign first of a kind for Vodacom

Vodacom’s official 2025 Summer Campaign is a shift in its marketing strategy and an evolution in how Vodacom engages with prepaid customers and delivers value across South Africa.

Vodacom’s official 2025 Summer Campaign launched the Radisson Red Hotel in Cape Town (Image supplied)

The Campaign partners with Pep Cell on a first-of-its-kind Influencer-driven initiative with major OEMs.

Hosted at the Radisson RED Hotel in Cape Town, the Vodacom and Pep Cell teams unveiled the summer strategy to influencers, customers, and device partners.

The event underscored Vodacom’s new digital-first approach with a key partner (Pep Cell) in the prepaid space, designed to deepen real-time connections with everyday customers through relatable creator-led content.

This marks the first time in Vodacom’s history that the brand has launched an Influencer-led initiative of this scale, blending device launches, in-store engagement, and social media activation into one integrated summer campaign.

“Our partnership with Pep Cell and OEMs represents a new direction for Vodacom.

“This campaign embraces the power of digital influence and brings unmatched value to customers. It’s an exciting moment for the brand and for South African consumers,” says a Vodacom spokesperson.

The influencer content will run throughout the season across Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook, driving awareness of the summer deal.

A major highlight

A major highlight is that Vodacom’s Summer deal is an exclusive seasonal offer available at all Pep Cell stores nationwide.

Customers who purchase any Vodacom device at Pep Cell and recharge with R29 Vodacom airtime will receive:

10GB Anytime Data



10GB Night Owl Data



12-month Prime Mobile subscription



3GB Prime data for streaming

This limited-time offer provides over 23GB of value, reinforcing Vodacom’s commitment to affordability and digital access.