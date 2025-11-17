South Africa
Marketing & Media Marketing
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekPendoringBizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

ClockworkOffernetThe Walt Disney Company AfricaDMASAYou FMBusiness Partners LimitedCape Marketing AgencyUrban Brew StudiosOLC Through The Line CommunicationsEverlyticBusiness and Arts South AfricaVarsity VibeKantarBluegrass DigitalBizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Influencer-driven campaign first of a kind for Vodacom

    Vodacom’s official 2025 Summer Campaign is a shift in its marketing strategy and an evolution in how Vodacom engages with prepaid customers and delivers value across South Africa.
    17 Nov 2025
    17 Nov 2025
    Vodacom’s official 2025 Summer Campaign launched the Radisson Red Hotel in Cape Town (Image supplied)
    Vodacom’s official 2025 Summer Campaign launched the Radisson Red Hotel in Cape Town (Image supplied)

    The Campaign partners with Pep Cell on a first-of-its-kind Influencer-driven initiative with major OEMs.

    Hosted at the Radisson RED Hotel in Cape Town, the Vodacom and Pep Cell teams unveiled the summer strategy to influencers, customers, and device partners.

    The event underscored Vodacom’s new digital-first approach with a key partner (Pep Cell) in the prepaid space, designed to deepen real-time connections with everyday customers through relatable creator-led content.

    This marks the first time in Vodacom’s history that the brand has launched an Influencer-led initiative of this scale, blending device launches, in-store engagement, and social media activation into one integrated summer campaign.

    “Our partnership with Pep Cell and OEMs represents a new direction for Vodacom.

    “This campaign embraces the power of digital influence and brings unmatched value to customers. It’s an exciting moment for the brand and for South African consumers,” says a Vodacom spokesperson.

    The influencer content will run throughout the season across Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook, driving awareness of the summer deal.

    A major highlight

    A major highlight is that Vodacom’s Summer deal is an exclusive seasonal offer available at all Pep Cell stores nationwide.

    Customers who purchase any Vodacom device at Pep Cell and recharge with R29 Vodacom airtime will receive:

    • 10GB Anytime Data
    • 10GB Night Owl Data
    • 12-month Prime Mobile subscription
    • 3GB Prime data for streaming

    This limited-time offer provides over 23GB of value, reinforcing Vodacom’s commitment to affordability and digital access.

    Read more: marketing, digital, Vodacom, mobile, influencers
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz