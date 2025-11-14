Assegai Awards 2025 shine in a sold-out celebration of excellence

The Assegai Awards 2025 delivered a spectacular night of recognition, creativity, and celebration as the industry gathered at the NH Hotel in Sandton for a completely sold-out event. With the venue filled to capacity, the atmosphere was electric as South Africa’s leading marketers, agencies, and innovators came together to honour the finest work in direct marketing.

A special mention to the Young Direct Marketer of the Year 2025 Silver Winner, Boniswa Matiwane from Nedbank, who continues to shine as one of the industry's most exciting emerging talents. Her recognition underscores the strength of the next generation of marketers.

The industry also celebrated exceptional leadership with the announcement of the Direct Marketer of the Year 2025, awarded to Andisa Ntsubane, Vodacom’s managing executive for Brand, Marketing & Communications, honoured for his strategic vision and outstanding contribution to the growth of direct marketing in South Africa.

The big winner of the night was Ogilvy, whose campaign 'Further Together: How Vodacom Reconnected with a Nation' claimed the prestigious Brand of the Year title. The campaign impressed judges with its strategic excellence, cultural relevance, and powerful storytelling that resonated deeply with South Africans.

Another standout highlight was the Newcomer of the Year Award, which went to Wonder, an emerging agency that has quickly made its mark with bold thinking and fresh creative energy. Their recognition signals the exciting new talent rising within the marketing landscape.

The esteemed Zinthatu Award, which honours seasoned agencies that consistently produce high-quality work year after year, was awarded to Rogerwilco, acknowledged for its ongoing commitment to excellence and innovation.

One of the most meaningful honours of the evening, the Christiane Duval Award, was presented to Clockwork. This award celebrates longevity and resilience and is named after one of the DMASA’s foundational forces. It recognises those who continue to show up, push boundaries, and uphold the spirit of excellence over many years.

The night’s highest-ranking award, The Nkosi Award, was once again claimed by Ogilvy for the entry that demonstrated unmatched excellence in ROI, strategy, and creativity, cementing their dominance at this year's awards.

The Assegai Awards 2025 proved once again why it remains one of the most anticipated nights on the marketing calendar. The event showcased the power of creativity, data-driven excellence, and strategic intelligence, bringing together the very best the industry has to offer. It was a night of pride, inspiration, and recognition for work that truly moves the needle.

For a full list of our winners, click here.




