Assegai Awards honoured at the UJ Strategic Communications Alumni Event

The Direct Marketing Association of South Africa (DMASA) and the Assegai Awards are proud to announce that we were honoured as key stakeholders at the University of Johannesburg’s Strategic Communications Alumni Event, held on Thursday, 20 November 2025.

Hosted at the iconic Arts Theatre on the UJ campus, the event was nothing short of spectacular. Under the leadership of Prof. René Beneke and Prof. Anna Oksiutycz-Munyawiri, the evening brought together industry leaders, alumni, and academic partners to celebrate excellence in strategic communications, education, and industry collaboration.

During the ceremony, the DMASA and Assegai Awards were recognised for our impactful partnership with the University of Johannesburg, particularly through the Assegai Student category, which continues to play an important role in nurturing emerging talent and creating pathways for young professionals entering the marketing and communications industry.

Ethan September, head of the Assegai Awards, proudly accepted the award on behalf of the DMASA and the Assegai Awards. “We are deeply honoured by this gesture,” said September. “Our collaboration with UJ has always been rooted in a shared commitment to uplifting the next generation of marketing leaders. This recognition strengthens our resolve to continue supporting students through meaningful opportunities, mentorship, and industry exposure.”

The DMASA and Assegai Awards extend heartfelt gratitude to the University of Johannesburg, its Strategic Communications department, and its alumni community. We look forward to continuing this powerful partnership to create even greater opportunities for strategic communication graduates in the years ahead.



