Assegai Awards 2025: A record-breaking season

The Assegai Awards have always stood as the benchmark of excellence in data-driven marketing, and the 2025 season is proving to be our most remarkable year yet.

We are thrilled to announce that this year’s awards have attracted a record-breaking number of entries, surpassing every previous year since the inception of the Assegais. This achievement is a testament to the strength, innovation, and resilience of South Africa’s marketing industry.

From bold ideas to data-smart campaigns, the submissions this year highlight the sheer creativity and strategic brilliance that continue to push the boundaries of what marketing can achieve. We are incredibly grateful to all the agencies, companies, and creatives who have taken the time and effort to showcase their best work. Your contributions are what make the Assegai Awards a true celebration of industry excellence.

The judging begins

With entries officially closed, the spotlight now shifts to the judging process, which commences today, 16 September 2025. Our esteemed panel of judges, comprising some of the brightest and most respected minds in the industry, will now evaluate each entry with care and rigour.

The task ahead is no small one. Each submission will be measured against the Assegai Awards’ high standards of creativity, strategy, innovation, and results. Our stellar judging team has the vital role of identifying the campaigns that not only delivered results but also set new benchmarks for the industry.

Looking ahead

As the judging gets underway, we extend our heartfelt thanks once again to all entrants. Your creativity and commitment have ensured that the Assegai Awards remain a vibrant reflection of the best in marketing.

We look forward to announcing the finalists in due course and, ultimately, to celebrating the outstanding work of 2025 at the Gala Evening on Thursday 13 November 2025.

Here’s to another incredible season of data-driven marketing excellence.



