Subscribe & Follow
Trending
Jobs
- Senior Digital Executive Johannesburg
- DTP Email Designer Germiston
Assegai Awards 2025: It’s about hitting the mark
The Assegai Awards 2025 are here to celebrate exactly that.
Whether it’s strategy, creativity, or results, true excellence lies in precision. Every campaign, every message, and every touchpoint is an opportunity to aim with intent, act with integrity, and deliver impact. In an era where audiences are more discerning than ever and accountability is paramount, the most successful marketers are those who lead with purpose and deliver on performance.
This is what the Assegai Awards honour
For over two decades, the Assegai Awards have been South Africa’s premier platform for recognising breakthrough work in the direct and integrated marketing space. More than just a night of celebration, the awards represent a benchmark for professionals and brands who don’t just participate in the marketing game; they aim high and hit the mark.
The 2025 edition of the Assegai Awards promises to be the most exciting yet. With categories ranging from data-driven campaigns and digital experiences to purpose-led marketing and influencer innovation, this year’s awards reflect a landscape where relevance, responsibility, and results intersect.
So whether you’re a strategist, a creative, a data analyst, a client lead, or an emerging talent, if your work has hit the mark, this is your stage.
Entries close on 29 August 2025.
Judging takes place from 16 to 17 September 2025, with finalists announced on 13 October, and the gala event will take place on 13 November 2025.
Precision. Performance. Recognition.
The Assegai Awards 2025 – it’s about hitting the mark.
- Assegai Awards 2025: It’s about hitting the mark06 Aug 09:53
- Meet the judges of the IAS Agency Credentials Award01 Aug 08:59
- From deck to DNA: Embedding culture in your credentials15 Jul 11:57
- Announcing the 2025 Echo Awards board of governors: Leading the future of data-driven marketing11 Jul 09:54
- Win the room before you even walk in the door: Credentials and the sizzle reel24 Jun 10:12
Related
Meet the judges of the IAS Agency Credentials Award 1 Aug 2025 Win the room before you even walk in the door: Credentials and the sizzle reel 24 Jun 2025 Introducing the 2025 Assegai Awards judging panel 19 Jun 2025 Ethan September joins ANA International Echo Awards board of governors 9 May 2025 Celebrate excellence at the Assegai Awards Winners Circle 2025 28 Mar 2025 Triple industry award winner talks marketing effectiveness and delivering results that matter 24 Feb 2025