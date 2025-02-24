South Africa
    Assegai Awards 2025: It’s about hitting the mark

    In a rapidly evolving marketing landscape where strategy, innovation, and creativity must align seamlessly, excellence is no longer about simply showing up; it’s about standing out. And standing out means hitting the mark.
    Issued by DMASA
    6 Aug 2025
    6 Aug 2025
    Assegai Awards 2025: It&#x2019;s about hitting the mark

    The Assegai Awards 2025 are here to celebrate exactly that.

    Whether it’s strategy, creativity, or results, true excellence lies in precision. Every campaign, every message, and every touchpoint is an opportunity to aim with intent, act with integrity, and deliver impact. In an era where audiences are more discerning than ever and accountability is paramount, the most successful marketers are those who lead with purpose and deliver on performance.

    This is what the Assegai Awards honour

    For over two decades, the Assegai Awards have been South Africa’s premier platform for recognising breakthrough work in the direct and integrated marketing space. More than just a night of celebration, the awards represent a benchmark for professionals and brands who don’t just participate in the marketing game; they aim high and hit the mark.

    The 2025 edition of the Assegai Awards promises to be the most exciting yet. With categories ranging from data-driven campaigns and digital experiences to purpose-led marketing and influencer innovation, this year’s awards reflect a landscape where relevance, responsibility, and results intersect.

    So whether you’re a strategist, a creative, a data analyst, a client lead, or an emerging talent, if your work has hit the mark, this is your stage.

    Entries close on 29 August 2025.

    Judging takes place from 16 to 17 September 2025, with finalists announced on 13 October, and the gala event will take place on 13 November 2025.

    Precision. Performance. Recognition.

    The Assegai Awards 2025 – it’s about hitting the mark.

    DMASA
    The Direct Marketing Association of Southern Africa (DMASA) is a Section 21 company dedicated to the protection and development of the Interactive and Direct Marketing (IDM) industry. It established itself as an independent body in November 2005.
