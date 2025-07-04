Red meat sector under renewed pressure from FMD setbacks

The Red Meat Industry Services (RMIS) has released the second edition of its Red Meat Industry Report, offering updated insights into trade trends, production forecasts and key risks facing the industry.

Developed in partnership with the Bureau for Food and Agricultural Policy (BFAP) and funded by the Red Meat Statutory Levy, the biannual report arrives at a time when South Africa’s red meat value chain is again grappling with a resurgence of foot and mouth disease (FMD).

China ban compounds trade disruptions

While the first quarter of 2025 showed signs of recovery – with record beef exports and firmer producer prices – recent FMD outbreaks have triggered renewed trade restrictions. In May, China imposed a ban on South African beef imports, which dealt a blow to export momentum and added pressure to local pricing.

“The industry was beginning to regain real momentum, but FMD outbreaks continue to blindside progress, halting export gains and destabilising domestic pricing," said Dewald Olivier, RMIS CEO.

Urgent focus on biosecurity and traceability

The report emphasises the importance of coordinated containment efforts and enhanced public-private collaboration in disease management. Veterinary capacity, traceability systems and on-farm biosecurity are highlighted as key levers in rebuilding market confidence.

"We need swift and coordinated containment efforts and a renewed commitment to biosecurity and traceability, which are no longer optional – they are fundamental to our market credibility," Olivier said.

Production outlook and feed price concerns

The report also analyses trends in slaughter volumes, carcass weights and farm-level profitability. Sustained recovery, it argues, will depend heavily on stabilising feed costs and ensuring consistent disease mitigation strategies.

The full Red Meat Industry Report is available from RMIS and aims to provide critical guidance to stakeholders navigating a volatile and evolving red meat landscape.