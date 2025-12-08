Natural skincare brand wins R250k on Engen The Making Of

Centurion entrepreneur Koketso Ramatlho has won more than R250 000 on Engen The Making Of 2025, securing new funding to expand her natural skincare business, Angela Care.

Ramatlho, founder of the Centurion-based brand, was named the winner of season two of the entrepreneurial competition after a series of innovation and pitching challenges. The prize money will support the ongoing growth of Angela Care, which produces natural skin and hair care products using African botanicals, including Baobab, Moringa and Turmeric.

Angela Care was launched after Ramatlho began developing natural remedies to treat her son’s severe eczema. The positive results led to early demand for her products, which she later formalised into a commercial range now shipped to customers in eight countries.

The entrepreneur plans to reinvest the winnings into expanding the company’s operations. This includes completing a dedicated Angela Care lab to support product testing, research and formulation for future ranges.

Her participation in Engen The Making Of provided exposure to business development skills such as pitching, customer insight and product differentiation. The experience also strengthened her resilience as a business owner and supported her plans for long-term growth.

Angela Care continues to scale its presence in South Africa’s natural wellness sector, supported by rising consumer demand for products made with indigenous ingredients.